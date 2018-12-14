Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush on Friday said he favored building a coastal barrier along beaches, rather than highways, on Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula.
The Texas General Land Office issued the statement amid a groundswell of concern among residents that a barrier the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has proposed would leave hundreds of homes between a wall and the Gulf of Mexico.
“I support locating the barrier on or along the beach, however, data and engineering studies must still be done before we can determine the placement of the levee,” Bush said.
The land office is the local sponsor of the Army Corps study that proposes the coastal barrier. The two agencies have worked on the Coastal Texas Study since it was announced in 2015, and Bush has been one of the state’s leading advocates for the construction of a barrier.
Bush is even featured at the beginning of an educational video about the project that describes the importance of the barrier. The corps showed the video at the beginning of public hearings about the barrier plan.
Since the Army Corps released its tentatively selected plan for a coastal barrier on Oct. 26, however, local attention and concern has turned to the specific placement of the barrier and how it would affect homes and businesses on Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula.
The corps’ tentatively selected plan proposes more than 70 miles of barriers and levees on Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula and along the west part of Galveston Bay. The corps estimated the barrier system, combined with a series of environmental restoration projects along the Texas coast, would cost between $23 billion and $32 billion.
Computer files that a coalition of environmental groups obtained from the corps appear to show the agency drew its barrier concept running adjacent to and north of Highway 87 on Bolivar Peninsula and FM 3005 on Galveston’s West End. The line appears to leave entire neighborhoods exposed between the barrier and the Gulf of Mexico.
Some groups, including Texas A&M University at Galveston, have said it would be possible to build a barrier along the dune line to protect more properties on the peninsula and island.
The corps has stressed that the placement of the barrier is not finalized, and that many factors, including public comment, would be considered before a final plan is released in 2021.
Bush repeated that caution in his statement.
“It is important to remember this is a draft proposal and the location of the levee has not yet been determined,” he said.
Bush is not the only elected official to say he prefers a beach alignment for the barriers. Mayes Middleton, a Chambers County Republican recently elected to represent Galveston and Bolivar Peninsula in the Texas House of Representatives, said at a public hearing on Wednesday that a barrier should be built along the beach.
