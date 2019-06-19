GALVESTON
While the fate of a proposed apartment complex on 21st Street is still unclear, American National Insurance Co. plans to move ahead with a new garage for its employees.
The approximately 500-space, six-story parking garage, proposed in the block west of the company’s downtown tower, One Moody Plaza, is intended to replace several surface lots company employees now use for parking.
Last year, development firm The ITEX Group announced plans to partner with American National on the parking garage through ITEX’s plans for an apartment complex at the historic Medical Arts Building, 302 21st St.
The proposed 232-unit complex has seen delays, however.
“What the state of their plans are, I’m not sure,” American National President and CEO James E. Pozzi said.
Representatives from ITEX couldn’t provide comment on the project by deadline Thursday.
American National plans to move ahead with the garage no matter the plans for the apartment complex, Pozzi said.
“We may proceed with building the garage ourselves instead of waiting for them,” Pozzi said. “Our focus is on getting the garage built for employees.”
The garage could mean a lot for downtown, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. The city’s been pushing for parking garages, rather than surface lots to solve its parking problems, he said.
While the garage will be privately owned, Yarbrough hopes it will be open to the public on weekends and during special events, he said.
“We have events and we have parking issues downtown and we have parking issues on weekends,” Yarbrough said. “We would like to have that excess parking available to use for public purposes and city purposes.”
Parking garages offer many possibilities for Galveston, such as park-and-ride centers for tourists or the elimination of parking on the south side of Seawall Boulevard, he said.
“We don’t have enough property to keep putting surface lots everywhere,” Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough also sits on American National’s board of directors.
American National’s planned garage is the subject of renewed attention since April when the company brought a proposal before the Galveston City Council to shut down 20th Street between Mechanic and Market streets to build a public plaza.
The raised plaza is intended to prevent employees from having to wade through water when they walk from the proposed garage to the company property during heavy storms.
But the plaza plan has drawn significant pushback from area business owners.
As the company has appeared before the city planning commission to seek approval for the permit necessary to shut down city streets, area business owners have raised concern that the project will only exacerbate street flooding.
“They said there was going to be no adverse effect,” said David Watson, owner of David Watson Architects & Associates, 1921 Market St. “What if you’re wrong?”
Residents would much rather see an elevated walking bridge from the garage to the company building, Watson said.
“If you move forward with the bridge, we’ll be here to support it,” Watson said.
After meeting with residents, American National is exploring the possibility of an elevated bridge, Pozzi said.
The plaza could be a great public space for an area of downtown that doesn’t have many open, public areas, but residents’ concern about drainage should be taken seriously, said District 3 Councilman David Collins, who represents downtown.
“A considerable amount of flooding happens there and anything that makes that worse is bad for downtown,” Collins said.
After two meetings of deferring a planning commission recommendation on the needed permit, Pozzi wants a decision at the next meeting, he said.
“We’ve got to get to the planning commission right now because we need to get this moving forward,” Pozzi said.
The planning commission is a recommending body and the city council will make the final decision on the permit.
