GALVESTON
A popular exercise spot for Galveston residents is set to get a makeover for its 10th anniversary.
The Galveston City Council plans to spend more than $180,000 to spruce up the city’s Seawall Boulevard recreation center. Years of damage from Gulf winds and constant use of the equipment inside have left the building needing some major care.
The council on Thursday will consider approving two budget items for improvements at the recreation center with $112,596 proposed to repaint the exterior of the building and $73,535 for the purchase of new gym equipment.
The McGuire-Dent Recreation Center is one of two public rec centers on the island open and free to use for all island residents.
The $3.6 million facility on 28th Street opened in 2009, after nearly 10 years of planning. The exercise equipment at the center hasn’t been replaced since 2013 and recently some of the machines have become unusable, according to reports by users.
That problem drew the attention of Galveston District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly, who asked if the city could purchase new items for the gym.
On Tuesday, Bly said spending on the recreation center was a worthwhile investment for the city.
“This is something that’s for us and the citizens of Galveston, I think we need to do it,” she said. “This is something that’s worth investing in.”
The council’s agenda item calls for the purchase of three new treadmills, five elliptical machines, five exercise bikes and three adaptive motion trainers. Most of the machines currently at the recreation center were installed in 2012. The city started replacing some of the machines last December.
About 325 people on average use the McGuire-Dent center daily, according to the city. About 6,000 adults and 1,900 youths use the recreation center every month, said city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett. Those numbers are three to four times what a private gym of the same size may encounter, she said.
“We’re thrilled that people are getting good use out of the equipment and that the center is contributing to the health and fitness of island residents,” Barnett said. “But with that extensive use, there’s been wear and tear on the equipment and it’s in need of replacement.”
Bly said she’s usually at the recreation center before sunrise, sometimes with as many as 15 other people waiting to get inside the recreation center as soon as it opens. But she and other people tend to avoid some machines, she said.
“It’s hard to get into a groove when the machine is clunking for you,” she said.
In its proposal to the city council, the Galveston Parks and Recreation Department said the new equipment would also be needed before the beginning of the new year because there is usually a “significant surge” in the number of visitors to the gym after the holidays.
The painting project would include most of the outside of the building, but would leave untouched a recently painted mural of a sea turtle on the south side of the building.
If the project is approved by council the painting will start in November.
Galveston leaders have recently put an emphasis on improving its park and recreation facilities. In two years, the city has built new baseball fields at the intersection of Avenue S and 53rd Street — though that project is still not fully complete — and opened a new city pool on 43rd Street.
The city has also installed marked bike lanes as part of some major street reconstruction projects.
The city plans to replace the gym floor at the recreation center as well. The court was damaged by water leaks during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.
The city council’s regular meeting is scheduled at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday.
