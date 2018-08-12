Texas City
Lucia “Lucy” Bertrand, 33, found slain in her home on Vance Avenue, was a kind, generous woman and a good mother who seems to have been the victim of a robbery gone wrong, friends and relatives said Sunday.
The group met at Bertrand’s house to grieve and gather some of her possessions a day after prosecutors charged a woman in connection with the killing and police announced they were seeking a second suspect.
“It just sucks,” said Kayleigh Ovalle, Bertrand’s daughter. “My mom was a very giving person — she’d give the shirt off her back to anyone. She was very loving and provided everything for me and my brothers. She never did harm to anyone and didn’t deserve what happened to her. No one deserves that.”
Bertrand was a kind woman who loved her family and took care of everyone, relatives said.
She loved her children, family, the Los Angeles Lakers and her makeup, Ovalle said.
Friends agreed.
“Being friends with her is awesome, and she has always been there for me,” Ana Galvan, of Texas City, said. “She’s an excellent mother, a great daughter and a great aunt — there are so many great things about her.”
Bertrand had three children, including Ovalle, Ovalle said.
Her two sons are 11 and 12 years old and staying with their grandmother, Ovalle said.
“It’s very hard,” Ovalle said. “I feel like I’m on another planet — like this is a joke and she’s going to show up. It doesn’t feel real.”
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman about 3:36 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Vance Avenue and found Bertrand dead when they arrived, police said.
Investigators Sunday were still awaiting information about the exact cause of Bertrand’s death and detectives are working to determine a motive for the homicide, said Lt. Kenneth Brown, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department.
But the motive might have been robbery, because many items were missing from Bertrand’s home, including purses, watches, money and a cell phone, Galvan said.
“She got along with everybody,” said Larry Bertrand, Lucy Bertrand’s father. “I don’t know what happened, but I wish I could have been there.”
Larry Bertrand said Sunday he had lived with his daughter for a time after he had a heart attack, but that he wasn’t at her home when she was killed.
“She took good care of the kids and she loved the hell out of me,” he said. “This is bad.”
His daughter’s violent death is not the first the family has had to deal with, Larry Bertrand said.
Lucy Bertrand’s brother, Jesse Bertrand, was shot and killed on Honeysuckle Drive in La Marque in May 2015, police said. His murder still hasn’t been solved, Larry Bertrand said.
“The police haven’t said anything more about it,” he said.
Prosecutors on Saturday charged Amy Lynne Medina, 37, with murder, Brown said. She was held Sunday in the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bond, jail records show.
Investigators also have a murder warrant for a Cory Thomas McCray, 19, and are asking for anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 409-643-5720, Brown said.
Lucy Bertrand’s family has started a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/lucy-bertrand to help raise money for school supplies for her sons and other related expenses, Galvan said.
