GALVESTON
Jurors deliberated all day Monday without reaching a verdict in the trial of a Galveston man accused in a stabbing death during a house party in 2016.
Monday was the second day of deliberations after a weeklong trial about whether to find Richard Lee Garcia, 29, guilty of either murder or aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the death of Cole Hardeman, 20, and the severe wounding of another man.
With the jury unable to reach a verdict after 5 p.m., Judge Kerry Neves sent the panel home for the day, said Adam Banks Brown, attorney for Garcia.
Prosecutors allege Garcia stabbed people after being asked to leave the house party in the 4200 block of Avenue S, but defense attorneys argue he was attacked and only pulled his knife in self-defense.
Hardeman was stabbed in the abdomen and chest, a blow that hit his heart and ultimately killed him, according to the affidavit.
