A Webster man late Wednesday was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sneaking into a woman’s car and trying to kidnap her in February 2017.
A Galveston County jury found Jermias Sanic Garcia, 22, guilty on one count of aggravated kidnapping and sentenced him at the end of a trial that began Monday, court records show.
A woman called the League City Police Department in 2017 and told them that she left work and got into her car when a person hidden in the back seat grabbed her, police said at the time.
The woman escaped the car and ran back into a restaurant in the 400 block of W. Main Street for help.
The woman told officers she thought the man might have been a former co-worker.
Officers said they found a man matching the woman’s description walking on West Main Street, west of the restaurant. He was initially arrested on a charge of public intoxication, police said.
— Matt deGrood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.