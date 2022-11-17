GALVESTON
A $189 million project to demolish and replace Ball High School can be accomplished with little disruption while students attend classes, officials said.
The work will be done in phases to avoid having to use portable buildings or move students off the existing campus, Tony Brown, president of the school board, said.
“The committee, staff and trustees did not want students who attended earlier grades during the pandemic to then have to attend high school in portable buildings,” Brown said.
Wednesday night, the board approved the initial schematic designs presented by PBK Architects, a Houston-based firm.
The design concept split the school into two main buildings separated by Avenue O.
To prevent students from having to cross Avenue O, the plan envisions a skywing stretching from one side of the thoroughfare to the other.
Design of the new campus, the first since the current campus was built in 1953, almost 70 years ago, will be guided by three principles, Manuel Torres, a partner with PBK, said Wednesday.
The first is respect for the past, while looking forward to provide an environment that promotes next-generation learning, he said. The second is ensuring the facilities serve students and promote student achievement, he said. The third principle was to deliver a state-of-the-art school with advanced technology.
Now that the board has approved the initial plans for the new high school, budgeted at $189 million, refinements can still be made to the designs, officials said.
The board will have to approve any future changes made to the approved schematic designs.
The construction phase of the project is roughly slated to begin July 2023 and end in about December 2025, officials said.
During phase one of the project, the Charles B. Scott building, 4116 Ave N 1/2, will be torn down. The district now leases space to local nonprofits in the former elementary school building, which is about a block north across Avenue O from the high school.
Once the Scott building is down, construction will commence on the north wing of the new high school.
Next, crews will tear down the western half of the existing campus south of Avenue O.
Classes and other activities will occur in the fine arts space, auditorium, athletic facilities along 41st Street while the new building is constructed immediately to the west and on the south side of Avenue O.
Finally, students will move into the new buildings while remaining parts of the old high school are demolished and last parts of the new buildings go up.
Parking lots and tennis courts also will be completed in that phase of the project.
The plan also calls for constructing a natatorium, a large indoor swimming pool, at cost of slightly more than $13 million, officials said.
Demolition costs for Ball High School and the Charles B. Scott building will be about $3 million, officials.
The total cost of the project is $207 million, which also includes soft costs such as surveys and geotechnical reports, furniture, fixtures and equipment, as well as technology equipment.
“Members of the community who have ties to Galveston Independent School District’s Scott Building are invited to walk its halls one last time from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 before the demolition,” the district announced Wednesday.
