TEXAS CITY
The grand opening of a newly renovated student center at College of the Mainland on Monday will also be an occasion to dedicate the commons area of the center to longtime college board member and educator Bennie Matthews.
Matthews, who has served on College of the Mainland’s board since 1983, chose not to run for re-election this year, according to the college. She was a trustee for 36 years.
In April, the Galveston County Commissioner’s Court approved a resolution honoring Matthews for her many years of service to the college and the community.
Construction on the student center began August, 2018.
Crews since then have removed the exterior brick walls and replaced them with materials that give the 1970s construction a more contemporary look, said college spokeswoman Ruth Rendon.
“The center includes an outside terrace overlooking the lake on campus plus a canopy and sunlight screen to shade the area and an existing glass wall,” Rendon said.
The building’s second floor features an added canopy and a lobby addition over the main entrance. The commons area to be named for Matthews is on the first floor.
Student events and activities normally scheduled for the student center have been in the library or in an outdoor commons area since August, Rendon said.
With construction underway on a new administration building, the student center has become headquarters for all student-centered administrative activities such as admissions, financial aid and testing, Rendon said. The school’s existing administration building flooded September, 2018 and many administrators spent a good portion of the last six months walking on cardboard floors.
The terms of last November’s voter-approved $162.5 million bond issue, the first approved since 1970 for College of the Mainland, called for the damaged administration building to be torn down and a new enrollment and administration complex to be built in the same location.
“So instead of replacing the carpet and making other improvements to a building that was scheduled to be razed, the decision was made to move up the construction of the new enrollment and administration building,” Rendon said.
Employees moved into the student center in the first week of April, and it officially opened on April 9, the first days of registration for the college’s upcoming summer and fall semesters.
The student center is adjacent to Eckert Lake on the Texas City campus at 1200 Amburn Road, on the north side of campus along the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Dedication of the Bennie Matthews Commons will follow with comments from college President Warren Nichols and Kyle Dickson, chairman of the college’s board of trustees.
Tours of the renovated student center will be led by students and will be available to all guests.
“Matthews and College of the Mainland have seen many changes throughout the years,” Rendon said.
“With her leadership, forward thinking and all-around championing of education, the college is headed in the right direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.