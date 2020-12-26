Marchers carry posters of Joshua Feast and signs calling for justice and police accountability as they walk to the La Marque Police Department, 431 Bayou Road, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, to protest the Dec. 9 shooting of Feast by La Marque Police officer Jose Santos. The marchers chanted “Santos must go” and “No justice, no peace” as they walked.
Joshua Feast’s siblings Quentin Allen, from left, Taryn Walker, Laurryel Goodman and his girlfriend, Mia Yarbrough, listen to speakers during a march to the police department on Bayou Road in La Marque on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Marchers called for the firing of La Marque Police officer Jose Santos for the Dec. 9 shooting death of Joshua Feast.
Darnique Glover wears a #Justice4Josh mask and shirt during a march in La Marque on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, to demand justice for her cousin Joshua Feast, who was shot and killed by La Marque Police officer Jose Santos on Dec. 9.
A man carries a Black Lives Matter flag while nearly 100 people march to the La Marque Police Department, 431 Bayou Road, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, to protest the Dec. 9 shooting of Feast by La Marque Police officer Jose Santos. The marchers chanted “Santos must Go” and “No Justice, No Peace” as they walked.
Diamond Reese clutches a Justice for Josh sign during a protest at the La Marque Police Department, 431, Bayou Road, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, to demand justice in the Dec. 9 shooting death of Joshua Feast.
