GALVESTON
Island businesses wanting to offer valet parking services for their customers might have to pay new fees and comply with new standards next year.
A proposed ordinance introduced last week to the city council outlined a valet parking license, which would require businesses to pay an annual fee and set standards about how much public street space operators could use.
City council members unanimously decided to postpone a decision until the new year over concerns and confusion about the ordinance’s application.
“We clearly need to workshop this,” District 3 Councilman David Collins said Thursday.
The initial ordinance would have allowed valet operators use for their customers parking spaces generally open to the public. Many of those are also metered spaces from which the city earns revenue.
Council members worried about how many of those paid spaces might be taken up by valet operators.
“It’s going to make it even more difficult for people who just want to go downtown and shop,” District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly said Monday. “It just sounds like a recipe for disaster.”
The proposed ordinance applies to businesses operating valet parking in public spaces, according to the draft. Businesses operating valet service on their own private property, such as many island hotels, wouldn’t need to get a city permit, according to the draft.
Proposed standards include a $750 annual permit fee, traffic control devices at the designated valet area and training for employees, according to the draft.
Few Galveston businesses operate valet services on public property, said Steve Cunningham, a Wyndham Hotel Group hotel complex general manager.
He manages Hotel Galvez, Harbor House Hotel & Marina at Pier 21 and The Tremont House, which offers valet services at 2300 Mechanic St.
“It seems a little restrictive to me,” Cunningham said.
The Tremont House, which is downtown, uses its own private lot to park cars, so the valet service isn’t very intrusive into public space, he said.
“When we have a big event like a wedding or gala, the street backs up a little bit, but it’s usually just a few minutes,” Cunningham said.
Although there might not be many businesses operating valet parking services on the island now, there could be, said Darryl Wittle, general manager of Vargas Cut & Catch in the island’s downtown.
“I think people would love to have some valet downtown, especially when there’s inclement weather or for elderly people,” Wittle said.
Wittle doesn’t think valet parking would take up too many spaces downtown because only high-end businesses would use the services, he said.
“I wish we had valet here,” Wittle said. “I think it’s a good idea to have some standards.”
The city might soon have a demand for parking services, necessitating some kind of city regulation, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said.
“As the island gets more busy, we may have restaurants start to offer valet parking,” Brown said.
But council members remained skeptical about the new standards. If businesses are taking up paid parking spaces downtown, the business owners should pay for that daily rate, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“I’m not so sure it’s a good idea to have any valet parking during the paid parking hours,” Yarbrough said.
The city council is scheduled to workshop the proposal in its January meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.