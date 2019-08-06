GALVESTON
About 30 people gathered near a downtown church Tuesday evening to condemn a Saturday incident in which two white police officers on horseback led a black man down a city street with a rope.
Photos of the arrest of Donald Neely, 43, which were posted on social media sites Monday, were making international headlines and sparking outrage near and far by Tuesday.
The photos depict officers P. Brosch and A. Smith, who were riding horses, leading Neely by a rope tied to his handcuffs.
Neely, who is homeless, had been arrested for criminal trespassing at 306 22nd St. on Saturday and was being taken to a police patrol vehicle, according to the police department.
During Tuesday’s protest, which took place immediately before a community meeting, a crowd chanted “the whole world is watching,” while protestors held signs stating “Donald, you are not alone” and “Accountability & Transparency.”
The officers were following an accepted practice for mounted police extracting people from large, dense crowds, but had used bad judgment in doing so in Neely’s case, city officials said Monday.
Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale apologized publicly Monday for Neely’s experience and held a community meeting Tuesday to discuss the incident.
People who attended the rally, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, 2011 Church St., condemned the actions of the Galveston officers.
Protesters compared the image of Neely being led by the officers to images of slaves in the Antebellum South, the period before the Civil War.
“If you took race out, nobody should be treated like this,” Galveston community member Sam Collins said. “We are allowing this man to live on the street.”
Neely’s family didn’t know about the incident until they saw the pictures of it posted on social media, said Melissa Morris, an attorney representing the family.
“I’m embarrassed that this is our hometown,” Morris said.
After seeing the pictures, relatives searched for and found Neely, but couldn’t persuade him to go home with them, Morris said.
“He is bipolar, and he’s off his medicine,” Morris said.
The family plans to continue searching for Neely, Morris said.
Protesters also urged police to change the way officers interact with people who have mental disabilities.
The rally was organized by Democrat Adrienne Bell, who is running against Rep. Randy Weber for Texas Congressional District 14 in the November 2020 election.
“I don’t care if you don’t see it as a leash,” Bell said. “It is a leash. It’s unbelievable that it went on and it’s unbelievable that some people think it is OK.”
