GALVESTON
The city of Galveston has begun a program to clear marine material from the storm water drainage system outfall at 37th Street after determining the pipe was as much as 70 percent blocked, officials said.
The city, plagued by flooding in recent weeks, last month found the marine material during an in-depth assessment of drainage system improvements, Director of Public Works Kyle Hockersmith said.
The material, a mix of barnacles and oyster shells, formed with the ebb and flow of tidal water that’s constantly present in the drainage pipes, officials said.
After divers evaluated the pipe last week, the city is taking steps to hire a contractor who would clear the material, which could cost from $30,000 to $40,000, Hockersmith said.
“It’s probably been there for years,” Hockersmith said. “It grows slow over time.”
About 60 drainage outfalls lie along the Galveston Ship Channel between 61st Street and the East End, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said. City officials aren’t certain how many pipes are plugged up with marine growth.
“We need to continue some form of investigation at every outfall,” Hockersmith said. “I think the condition will be similar, but I think it will vary.”
Keeping the pipes clean over the long term will require keeping saltwater out of them, Hockersmith said.
The city has submitted a proposal to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for more than $30 million for a test pump station meant to facilitate faster drainage downtown. This pump could also keep water out of the drainage pipe, Hockersmith said.
If the city deems the pump pilot program effective, it could invest in additional pumps.
Drainage has been especially on the minds of Galvestonians as last month ended with the title of second wettest September on record, losing out only to a record set in 1885, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Heavy rain last weekend brought flooding to the downtown area, which could have drained faster had the outfalls been at full capacity, Hockersmith said.
“You probably would have seen the same water levels in the street,” Hockersmith said. “That’s my best guess. The opening’s only so big.”
The city’s drainage system is designed to only handle storms with 10- to 15-year frequencies, he said.
Heavy rains strain the city’s resources. City crews spent this week filling potholes worsened by flood water, a problem that results from aging drainage infrastructure, Hockersmith said.
Galveston isn’t alone in dealing with the drainage system problem. Hockersmith has been in contact with Corpus Christi and cities in Florida that deal with blockage in drainage pipes, he said.
Environmental factors also have contributed to increased tidal water, he said.
“We have seen measurable sea level rise coming into play,” Hockersmith said. “We have seen abnormal rainfall.”
The city does perform routine debris clearing at the outfall openings but was unable to assess the underwater sections without dive crews, Barnett said.
The 37th Street outfall will serve as a pilot program to assess cost and time requirements before the city embarks on potential cleaning of other drainage pipes.
Those plans come as the city last month removed sandbags from a drainage pipe under 19th Street. The sandbags were left by a contractor who did work on 19th Street three years ago and were discovered by city crews during routine maintenance, Hockersmith said.
The discovery of the sandbags had nothing to do with the marine material in outfall pipes, he said.
