After deliberating for almost 48 hours, jurors Friday failed to reach a verdict in the case of a League City woman accused in a 2017 car crash that killed an 8-year-old girl, sending the case into its second mistrial.
Prosecutors intend to pursue the case to a final verdict, however, First Assistant Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
Meanwhile, Mark Thiessen, attorney for the defendant, said the outcome rested squarely on the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
“I blame the state’s last-minute scrambling, trying to get experts and opinions within two weeks of trial,” Thiessen said. “They learned about the problems with this case in June and didn’t fix any of it.”
Erika Diebel, 43, is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and manslaughter in connection with the April 2017 death of Kelsey Nalepa, of League City.
The jury Friday deadlocked 10-2 on a verdict of not guilty of intoxication manslaughter, but did not report the result of a vote on the manslaughter charge.
A jury in June also deadlocked while deliberating the case.
Prosecutors have argued that Diebel spent the hours before the accident drinking, had several previous run-ins over drinking and that a test showed she had a blood alcohol content of 0.249 grams per 100 milliliters, more than three times the legal limit.
Thiessen, meanwhile, called the blood work into question and has accused the prosecutors of chicanery leading up to the second trial.
Prosecutors on Nov. 16 first broached the possibility of a continuance because an expert witness had just had surgery and was worried about testifying that quickly, but a judge denied the motion, Petroff said.
Then, on Dec. 10, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the case, intending to re-file it to have more time to prepare, but that was also denied, Petroff said.
“It’s just not a crime, it’s a civil lawsuit,” Thiessen said. “If you are going to throw a young mother of two in prison for 20 years, you should be doing a lot more work instead of scrambling at the last minute.”
The state also never made a plea offer, leaving defense attorneys no choice but to pursue the trial, Thiessen said.
Prosecutors early Friday, upon learning that the jury was deadlocked, argued about whether to give further instructions on how to proceed, but the judge ruled against that after defense attorneys objected, Petroff said.
The crash occurred as Diebel was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee east in the 2600 block of West Main Street, police said.
Eastbound traffic was stopped in that block, and a 2009 Ford Expedition was stopped directly in front of Diebel’s vehicle, police said. Diebel drove her Jeep into the back of the Expedition, seriously injuring Nalepa, police said.
Nalepa was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment. She was pronounced dead April 8, 2017.
Unbelievable, just unbelievable. First, it's how 2 people are finding this woman not guilty of driving drunk and rear ending a stopped vehicle resulting in the death of a child. Second, is what is going on in the DA's office where people are getting away with killing people in this county. The defense attorney looks like he has the DA's prosecuting team figured out like 2 + 1 = 3. Three strikes and the DA's office is out, it's a crying shame for the Nalepa family that justice hasn't been served. My only question remaining is will Kurt Sistrunk defend these prosecutors, again, and next time?
