Outgoing Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle speaks during a swearing-in ceremony for new Mayor Dedrick Johnson and new city commissioners at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
New Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson hugs his mother, Carol Johnson, after reciting his oath of office at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Newly sworn in Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson gets a hug from his son Donovan, 9, after taking his oath of office at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
I've had my eye on Mayor Johnson for a while now, and I am not known for giving complements easily. I have to say though, that Mayor Johnson was a great pick by citizens of Texas City. I don't know Mayor Johnson personally, but I have had my eye on him for years! So I know things about him I like in a leader! He will do well, ...and he is ready for that open door of utterance which has been afforded him. He has long been a role model for the young, a very educated, impressive young man! The only other person I know on the City Court is Councilwoman Bowie, WHAT A SMART, HARD-WORKING, TENACIOUS INDIVIDUAL!!! I wish the whole City Court well in their serving the citizens of Texas City! Lastly, Mayor Doyle, deserves truckloads of credit for the prosperity enjoyed in TC. I hope he continue to operate and display excellence in his future endeavours! A Job well done!
