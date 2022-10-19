GALVESTON
The nation's largest hotel trade association argues the city is wrong in saying Galveston Park of Trustees can't legally keep Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue in its own accounts.
City officials, however, countered the park board sought answers to the wrong questions from the wrong source — a lobby group that exists to serve the hotel industry — rather than the Texas Attorney General's Office.
Park board officials asked the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association, the largest hotel association in the nation, to weigh on legal concerns the city raised at a meeting early this month.
In general, city officials said they and island tourism managers had for years inadvertently violated state laws and the local charter by allowing the park board to keep many millions of dollars in hotel tax revenue in its accounts, rather than city-controlled accounts.
The association, a 5,000-member nonprofit that advocates for regulations and legislation to promote growing tourism in Texas, Monday issued a memorandum arguing city officials are wrong.
“The current practices of the city of Galveston regarding the administration of the local hotel tax through an interlocal agreement with the Galveston Park Board is legal and does not present a violation of state law or of the Galveston city charter,” the association said.
Under state and local law, the city of Galveston is required to make a contract with the park board regarding the administration of local hotel tax, the association said.
“This contract may be accomplished through a long-term agreement,” the association said. “The contract does not need to be re-approved annually by the city council.”
The HOT is a 15 percent tax assessed on people who rent hotel rooms and short-term rentals in Galveston and amounts to 15 cents on every dollar charged for a room or rental. The revenue is typically described in “pennies” — the amount of revenue raised by each penny of the 15 cents.
Hotel occupancy tax revenues must be invested in a manner that is permissible for municipal funds under the Texas Public Funds Investment Act, the association said.
“As a local governmental subdivision, the Park Board is subject to much of the same governance, reporting, budgeting, and transparency requirements under state law as is the City of Galveston,” the association said.
The association isn't the correct arbitrator of the issue, however, Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“I’m not sure why they got these answers from a lobbying group,” Maxwell said. “As much as they can give those answers, it ultimately depends on what the Texas Attorney General says.”
The city was obligated to follow the city attorney's advice, Maxwell said.
“If the city attorney believes there’s something wrong, it is our responsibility to fix it,” he said.
During a workshop session Oct. 6, City Attorney Don Glywasky told council members allowing the park board to keep the tax revenue in its own accounts violated both the city charter and state law.
District 3 Councilman David Collins, who researched the law and the charter and brought up the legal concerns, also argued the park board was posing the wrong questions to the wrong source.
“They’re failing to ask the proper questions,” Collins said. “It’s important to remember that the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association is a lobby group, not the Texas Attorney General.”
The board queried the association because of its expertise in hotel occupancy taxes, Park Board Chairman Marty Fluke said.
“It confuses me on why we shouldn’t reach out to the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association,” he said.
The park board would seek advice and opinions from other sources, Fluke said, adding that he wondered why the city had not also done that.
"My question to Brian is why didn’t he go to the attorney general?" Fluke asked.
City council members on Oct. 27 might have to decide whether to heed their attorney’s advice and fundamentally change how hotel occupancy tax revenue is managed or seek to change state laws and city charter provisions they’ve apparently been violating for years.
It's hot issue, as it were, that has divided the council.
“This is all about interpretation of the law,” District 4 Councilman Michael Bouvier said. “The city is interpreting one way and the park board is interpreting it the other way. We need to have a clear understanding.”
City council and the park board must come to an agreement on what is right, Bouvier said.
“I felt the city attorney's interpretation was wrong,” Bouvier said. “I see both sides, the cities and the park boards; there’s just different interpretations of what the law is.”
The city attorney has drafted an ordinance, available to the public Friday, that seeks to iron out the legal worries, Mayor Craig Brown said.
“I believe that the park board has done an excellent job with the hot tax funds,” Brown said. “It’s been working well in the past.”
“I would like to see a definitive answer on what the legalities are regarding the HOT funds,” Brown said.
The charter and state law also require the park board to submit annual budgets and capital improvement plans to the city council for approval, which also has not been done for more than 10 years.
The city council hasn’t approved the park board’s budget since 2011 and the city in 2014 began allowing the park board to keep hotel occupancy tax revenue in its own accounts, rather than transferring the money to city accounts.
A joint meeting of the council and park board is expected Nov. 17.
