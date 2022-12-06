GALVESTON
The law enforcement arm of U.S. Postal Service acknowledged Tuesday that mail theft had increased in Southeast Texas during the “past few years,” that it was aware of a theft problem in Galveston and said it had been collaborating with local police to identify the thieves and “raise local awareness.”
“Postal Inspectors are engaged on multiple fronts with various partners to combat these crimes and prosecute mail thieves,” Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale said in a letter to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Randy Weber.
“Among those efforts, we work closely with local, county, state, and federal law enforcement, including the Department of Justice, to address mail theft and mail theft-related crimes such as letter carrier robberies and assaults.”
Barksdale’s letter was in response to nine questions Cruz and Weber had posed in a Nov. 11 letter prompted in part by an ongoing Daily News special report about the crimes and citing excerpts from past articles.
Barksdale sought to assure lawmakers the Postal Service was committed to protecting the integrity of the U.S. Mail and that he was aware of the situation and concerns regarding mail security.
“Postal Inspectors are collaborating with the Galveston Police Department and other local authorities to identify persons responsible for the thefts,” Barksdale said. “Postal Inspectors met with the Galveston Police Department to raise awareness about the theft of Postal Service equipment.”
Weber, however, said that while he appreciated the response, Barksdale’s letter raised more questions.
Details of a collaboration between local and federal law enforcement and what steps had been taken to raise local awareness were not addressed in the letter and still were unclear Tuesday.
Daily News reporters working on the special report had posed numerous questions to the Galveston Police Department about mail theft and check fraud, but Barksdale’s letter was the first mention of a collaboration meant to raise awareness.
The collaboration had begun only recently, according to the police department.
“November was the first time the Galveston Police Department and the USPS inspectors had a sit-down meeting to discuss the increasing mail theft issue in Galveston,” Sgt. Stacy Papillion, spokeswoman for the department, said.
“The Galveston Police Department has been aware of these reports and has been speaking to the USPS over the years. We had a meeting on what the police department can do to assist USPS inspectors to solve the mail theft issue.”
Local police and postal inspectors had discussed methods to combat the crimes, but the department wouldn’t disclose any details, Papillion said.
Barksdale wrote that the increase in mail theft activity in Southeast Texas was comparable to that of other metropolitan areas.
The Postal Service had during the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years received 238 mail theft complaints in Galveston, of which 48 involved stolen and washed checks, according to Barksdale’s letter.
The Daily News series found that from Jan. 1, 2020 to Aug. 14, 2022, the Galveston Police Department took reports of 140 cases of checks stolen after being mailed, altered through a process called washing, and cashed for amounts averaging about $7,000 but reaching as much as $34,221 and totaling more than $1 million, according to documents The Daily News obtained through the Texas Public Information Act and interviews with victims.
Postal Inspectors were working with Postal Service managers to improve security of mail collection boxes, from which many checks reviewed by The Daily News had been stolen, according to Barksdale’s letter.
“I appreciate that the Chief Postal Inspector, Gary Barksdale, responded to the letter Senator Ted Cruz and I sent with an update on the postal theft in Galveston,” Weber wrote in response to Barksdale. “However, I have further questions for the Chief Postal Inspector that were raised after reading this letter.
“We will continue working and adding pressure on the USPS to ensure that the mail theft happening in our backyard is stopped. I want to thank our local law enforcement officers for working with USPS on this effort.”
