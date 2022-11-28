GALVESTON
The city is on track to complete by spring a $12.9 million project that's part of a plan to alleviate flooding and mitigate long-term effects of climate change and sea level rise, officials said.
The city in February commissioned construction engineering company Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam for the stormwater master plan, paying the firm $1.5 million. The project began that same month. Next month, city officials plan to convene a public meeting to provide information about the project and to solicit feedback.
Crews have been working on the storm water drainage project along 18th Street since February as part of the Stormwater Master Plan. The project, which is funded from a $62 million bond voters approved in 2017, is just the first of many to complete the masterplan, officials said.
The city’s drainage master plan dates back to 2003, but significant technological and environmental changes have taken place since then, according to the city.
“After almost 20 years, this plan no longer accurately reflects current conditions, including changes in regulatory requirements, uncertainties related to weather and the economy, or the impacts from capital projects planned and implemented by federal, state and regional stakeholders,” city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The project was inspired by climate change and sea level rise that can potentially damage the island and will focus on the current drainage conditions in Galveston and potentially upgrade the stormwater drainage system, officials said.
Global sea levels are rising as a result of human-caused global warming, with recent rates being unprecedented over the past 2,500-plus years, according to NASA’s Global Climate Change website.
“Sea level rise is caused primarily by two factors related to global warming: added water from melting ice sheets and glaciers and the expansion of seawater as it warms,” NASA states.
There has been a 4-inch rise in sea level since 1993, according to NASA.
The federal government is predicting up to 210 days of high-tide flooding annually in Galveston by 2050 if nothing changes within the next 28 years.
Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict the western Gulf of Mexico will have more high-tide flooding than other regions of the country, largely because of sea level rise and land subsidence, according to the report.
“By 2050, the number of high-tide flood days rises between 45 and 70 days on average, suggesting high-tide flood days may become the new high tide in many locations,” William Sweet, a NOAA oceanographer, said.
Galveston will have from 170 to 210 high-tide flooding days each year compared with 10 to 17 this year, the administration predicts.
The purpose of Galveston's master plan is to take a comprehensive look at drainage conditions on the island and how they can be improved, said William Conlan, who is a consultant with Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam.
The overall project is in its existing conditions modeling phase, which has been used to run hypothetical storms to see where areas in the island would be flooded the most, Conlan said.
There are plans to develop a website for the data collection process for the public to get information and report problems of flooding in an area, Conlan said.
“We’ve incorporated eight or nine active projects that are in design, in construction or already have been funded,” Conlan said.
The city plans to convene a public meeting regarding the stormwater project on Dec. 15. The city will provide informational handouts about the project and provide interactive mapping stations, Conlan said.
The public also will be able to speak to project team members and city representatives, Conlan said.
“Our biggest goal of the meeting is to get feedback and really start to understand residents' concerns on top of what our model is showing us,” Conlan said.
The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Galveston Water and Electric Light Community Center, 715 30th St.
