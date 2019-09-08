GALVESTON
An $11.2 million bond-funded project to improve drainage along 18th Street might also allow the city to install a system of stormwater pump stations that could greatly reduce flooding, officials said.
The 18th street work is the largest drainage project to be funded in next round of planned general obligation bond sales, officials said.
The city plans to sell $37 million in general obligation bonds this year to finance street and drainage projects to be contracted in 2019.
These projects are part of a $62 million general obligation bond package voters approved in May 2017.
This project on 18th Street is an important one, Assistant City Manager Brandon Cook said.
Crews install pipes along 18th Street from the bay to Avenue N; along 19th Street from Avenue N to Avenue O½; and along 17th Street from Avenue N to Avenue O, City Engineer Daniel Christodoss said.
The project will put larger underground pipes from the bay to Market Street and put underground pipes from Market Street south, where there aren’t any now, Christodoss said.
Christodoss expects about a 300 percent increase in stormwater drainage capacity above Market Street, he said.
While streets will still fill with water during a storm, it will drain much faster, he said.
South of Broadway, the improvement will be immeasurable, Christodoss said.
The city was originally planning to install drainage pipes only along 18th Street, but if there’s enough money, officials now want to install a few other pipes on streets perpendicular to 18th, Cook said.
The additional studies that led to this decision caused some delay in the project, which was originally slated to begin construction this year, Cook said.
But even more significant benefits will come if the city gets funding for a pump station at the north side of 18th Street, Director of Public Works Kyle Hockersmith said.
The stations would pump water out of the drainage system to help keep stormwater flowing.
“The drainage master plan of 2003 does not really consider alternative drainage other than gravity,” Hockersmith said. “Once you introduce pumps, that changes everything.”
Pumps are the ideal solution to Galveston’s drainage woes, but are extremely expensive, Hockersmith said.
The federal government recently awarded the city a grant to pay for the first steps toward building a pump station at 15th Street, which the city hopes will be the first of several, Cook said.
The exact amount of the award is yet to be determined, but the total cost for construction of the pump is estimated at $32.5 million, according to city records.
The city’s taking flooding seriously, Hockersmith said. In the past, the city designed drainage systems to handle a two-year storm, but now projects are designed to handle 25-year storms, he said.
The work has paid off, he said.
The city’s community rating score, which indicates flood readiness has increased form a 5 to a 7, indicating improvements to the overall system, Hockersmith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.