GALVESTON
A former Ball High School teacher pleaded guilty Monday to charges of an improper relationship with a then 16-year-old student, prosecutors said.
Eliezer Marquez, pleaded guilty to charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, which were filed in August 2017, according to court documents.
Marquez was sentenced to five years in prison, according to court documents.
Charges of sexual assault of a child were dismissed in connection with the plea of guilty on the improper relationship charges, said Bill Reed, a chief assistant criminal district attorney.
“The complainant and her mother were kept informed about the case and were in agreement with the resolution,” Reed said.
School district police contacted Galveston police Aug. 8, 2017, about a teacher suspected of an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old female student, according to court records.
Police searched through text messages exchanged between Marquez and the student and interviewed multiple witnesses, according to the court records.
During an interview, the student told police that she and Marquez kissed at school and that Marquez put his hand up her skirt, according to the court documents.
The student also told police that Marquez picked her up in June 2017 and drove her to a secluded location where they had sex in his car, according to court documents.
Marquez resigned from the school district in 2017 after warrants were issued on the two charges, police said.
