The renown of Galveston County’s migrating bird population is being recognized this week by scientists from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, one of the nation’s premier institutions dedicated to conserving biological diversity through research, education and citizen science focused on birds.
A team of expert birders from Cornell arrived Tuesday to scout for locations to count birds Saturday, known as Big Day in the birding world.
On Big Day, birders everywhere are invited to log as many species as they can count in one 24-hour period, midnight to midnight, to celebrate diversity in the avian world and to raise money for conservation and research efforts benefiting birds.
Last year, about 30,000 people tallied more than 7,000 of the world’s 10,000 or so known bird species in a single day, according to the Cornell Lab.
Cornell’s Team Sapsucker has sent out three teams — the one in Galveston County and two others on the Gulf Coast in Alabama and Florida.
The Texas coast was chosen because it's central to the more than 2 billion migratory birds arriving each spring on the U.S. mainland after journeying across the Gulf of Mexico from wintering grounds in Central and South America.
“I’m really excited to witness the spectacle of migration in a place like Galveston,” said Ian Davies, one of four Cornell birders headquartered on Galveston Island this week. “Just to be here when these warblers and other migratory species make landfall after crossing the Gulf of Mexico is a thrill.”
The Cornell team plans to work at Lafitte’s Cove, Galveston Island State Park, Bolivar Flats and High Island, among other locations in the county, and expects to log numerous species teams in Alabama and Florida won’t see, Davies said.
Migrators depend on South Texas coastal habitat to stop, eat and rest before completing their journey north, and much of that habitat faces challenges.
“The Gulf Coast is a region that has suffered a particularly high number of natural and manmade disasters that threaten birds and wildlife,” said Texas team captain, Tim Lenz, adding that he’s counting on Texas’ reputation for everything being bigger to swell his Big Day species list this year.
Anyone can count birds, anywhere, for any amount of time on Big Day. To participate, report species sightings at www.ebird.org, Cornell’s birding website that has collected 650 million entries from about 450,000 people from every country in the world, Davies said.
Davies and his team used ebird as a resource planning their trip here, looking at entries by birders in Galveston County, identifying species spotted and locations and also introducing local birders with public profiles as potential contacts.
To contribute to the cause financially, supporters can pledge any amount for each species tallied by any team or make a one-time gift toward conservation efforts. Team Sapsucker has set a goal of tallying 225 species in Texas, Florida and Alabama to raise $575,000 during the event, the lab’s largest annual fundraiser, said Pat Leonard, Cornell lab’s media outreach coordinator.
“We’ll do whatever we can to maximize the number of species we can spot while we’re here,” Davies said.
