GALVESTON
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz talked about a lot of things on Thursday.
During a lunchtime appearance at the Moody Gardens Hotel, advertised as a chance to hear him talk about important updates from Washington, Cruz spoke about his role in appointing conservative judges to federal benches, about arguing for aid for Texas after Hurricane Harvey and about reducing regulations on businesses.
He twice professed his love for the Houston Rockets.
But during his 20-minute speech to the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, the recently re-elected junior senator did not speak about the one thing that the rest of the political world was devouring Thursday afternoon: the 484-page report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which was released, in a redacted form, Thursday morning.
Cruz’s appearance in Galveston was scheduled before Attorney General William Barr announced he would release the report for public review. The report was released about 10 a.m., about 90 minutes before his scheduled appearance.
Cruz was a few minutes late for the event. Organizers chalked up the reason to bad traffic and weather delays.
When he did speak, Cruz focused on the things that he and a Republican-controlled Congress accomplished in recent years.
“If you look back at the last two years, and what’s been accomplished in Washington, I think it’s quite remarkable what we have been able to deliver on,” Cruz said.
On local issues, Cruz plugged his work on a bill that helped Texas A&M University at Galveston cadets train on a merchant marine vessel in California. He talked about his support for a coastal barrier system — though didn’t mention some of the recent local concerns about the proposed design of the barrier.
He talked about his fondness for Texas Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Brown, who was recently nominated to fill a federal district court seat in Galveston.
“I’m confident he’ll make a remarkable judge,” Cruz said. “I hope for 30, 40, 50 years for him.”
About 200 people attended the event, organizers said. Many of them posed with pictures for Cruz after the event. Cruz did not take questions from attendees, or the lone reporter present, before leaving.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, a Friendswood Republican, also attended the event. Weber said he had not read the redacted report yet, but he “absolutely” planned to.
Regardless of their immediate reactions, Cruz and other officials will likely have ample opportunity to comment on the redacted report and its contents — and on other information that was not released publicly.
During a press conference before the release of the report, Barr said he planned to provide members of Congress with a less-redacted report, while Congressional Democrats have called for Barr and Mueller to testify about their conclusions.
Weber said he didn’t know whether he’d get to see the less-redacted report.
“We have high-level clearances, and I don’t know what level this thing rises to,” Weber said. “I would imagine we get to, but I don’t know for a fact.”
Cruz, who is a member of Senate’s Judiciary Committee, has said the full Mueller report should be released. It remains to be seen whether that will happen.
Whether he intended to or not, Cruz closed his speech with a description of what coming months probably will be like in the nation’s capital.
“My job is to stand up every day in that crazy, topsy-turvy world of Washington D.C., and to go into battle fighting for 28 million Texans,” he said.
