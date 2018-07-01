DICKINSON
If there's a bright side to the hot, dry conditions plaguing most Texas cities, it's that mosquitoes apparently want no part of it.
Fewer mosquitoes this spring can probably be attributed to the weather, said Ashley Wilson, an entomologist for Galveston County's Mosquito Control department.
"It’s been very dry," Wilson said. "That’s typical. If it’s been dry for the most part, you won’t get bit by mosquitoes."
That brief reprieve is gone. Rains in late June soaked parts of the county just enough so that no one who has missed the familiar buzz of summer will go wanting.
"With the rains, and the tides that came pushing up from the Gulf, we'll now have mosquitoes," Wilson said. "It's kind of the natural wave of mosquitoes."
Weather plays a part in mosquito activity, but it's too much to hope that the wild swings in weather over the past year had somehow cut the populations back, she said. The winter's hard freeze likely did little to kill any mosquito larvae that was lying in wait, she said.
The insects are amazingly resilient, she said. Even when the county's lab technicians try to freeze larvae to death, the mosquitoes sometimes recover when they're thawed.
Mosquito control isn't about trying to destroy all of the mosquitoes, Wilson said. They do play a part in local ecosystems as a food for other animals.
The monitoring and identifying that comes with mosquito control does help to direct response teams, and to track public health threats, Wilson said. In the mosquito control lab in Dickinson, she nurtures and hatches hundreds of mosquitoes — collected as eggs from traps placed around the county — in a climate-controlled locker.
About 40 different mosquito species exist in the county, and they can't all be deterred in the same ways. Some only come out at night, some live near marshes, some don't even feed on human blood.
These days, mosquito control is particularly concerned about one of the species of mosquitos that is known to transmit diseases like Zika — Aedes aegypti — and lay eggs in things where water pools, such as tires and flower pots.
"These are little bit harder to control," she said. "We've seen an increase of these species because people forget to empty out anything. It could be your child's dump truck toy, it could be anything."
In some encouraging news, there have been few local reports of diseases being transmitted to people by mosquitoes in recent years.
There only have been three reports of Zika in Texas so far in 2018, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. All three cases were associated with people traveling.
There's never been a case of locally transmitted Zika in Galveston County since a worldwide outbreak of the disease in 2015.
Zika diagnoses peaked in 2016, with 315 people positively identified with the disease across the state. The ony places where mosquitoes have been found with Zika in Texas are Cameron County and Hidalgo County, the state's two most southern counties along the U.S-Mexico border.
Despite the limited evidence of a local threat, Galveston County still has a Zika task force, paid for with a $619,000 state grant, to collect and test mosquitoes for the disease.
That testing will continue this year, Wilson said.
