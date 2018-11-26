Friendswood residents in mid-January will begin paying for ambulance rides, ending a longstanding practice of the city’s volunteer department not charging for the service, officials said.
City officials have been deliberating a policy change for several months because the contract for emergency medical care is set to end in 2019.
The city of about 40,000 is the only one in the region that didn’t already bill for providing EMS services, city officials said.
The city council in July agreed to move forward with its current provider, Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, but asked staff members to negotiate insurance billing into the contract.
The council held a first reading of an ordinance establishing a fee at its November meeting.
Dallas-based Emergicon Emergency Medical Billing will handle billing services, first charging a resident’s insurance company and then billing the rest to the resident, officials said.
Officials have estimated the change could generate between $750,000 and $1 million in revenue each year.
The company charges a 6 percent commission on all collections, according to the group’s submitted proposal.
The average cost of an ambulance ride will vary, depending on the situation, said Jeff Newpher, spokesman for the city. A resident needing the lowest-level of service for a seven-mile transport, for instance, will be billed about $1,700, officials said.
“All EMS bills will be based upon the level of medical services performed and the disposable medical supplies used during treatment,” Newpher said.
City staff members in October 2017 issued a request for proposal searching for alternatives to the current system, noting that the city’s population has increased from about 35,800 people in 2010 to about 40,400 in 2017.
Calls for emergency services in the city also have increased at a similar rate. There were 2,694 calls for EMS service in 2016, up almost 43 percent compared to the 1,891 calls logged in 2006.
About 73 percent of the city’s population is covered by private insurance, another 17 percent is covered via Medicare and Medicaid and about 10 percent is uninsured, officials said.
Friendswood budgeted about $1.8 million for volunteer fire and emergency medical services during this fiscal year, officials said.
The city has three full-time paid paramedic supervisors, 22 paid part-time paramedics and 38 volunteers.
An exclusively professional EMS staff with the proper software and equipment would cost Friendswood another $1 million a year, city officials said.
Several options were considered to recoup emergency service costs, including increasing the suggested donation Friendswood residents pay on their water bills, but officials eventually settled on charging clients’ insurance companies, Councilman Steve Rockey said in a previous interview.
While the city will start charging for ambulance rides, firefighting services will remain free, officials said.
Residents will still have the option to donate $6 per month via their water bills, which was previously the fire department’s main source of income for capital expenses, such as fire engines and ambulances. The new billing system will offset only part of EMS’ operational costs, officials said.
