GALVESTON
After years of exploring the least expensive and most efficient way to run a recycling program, the city soon will invest in repairs and improvements at its collection center near 61st Street.
Although the improvements have long been needed, moving ahead with the project marks a city conclusion that the current recycling model is the most cost-efficient for the island, officials said.
The city last month approved $36,275 for engineering and design of the Galveston Recycling Center, 702 61st St., which will include upgrades and an additional small office building, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The existing office building is a mobile home that’s at least 20 years old, Barnett said.
Repairing and improving the center, which was damaged during Hurricane Ike in 2008, has been long delayed as the city explored other recycling options, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
The city was interested in introducing a curbside recycling program, Maxwell said.
Curbside services would involve crews collecting recyclable material from residents’ driveways and streets, the same way trash is collected.
The city also had explored privatizing the operation, Maxwell said.
“Both proved cost-prohibitive,” Maxwell said.
Residents are paying less than $2 a month on their utility bills to accommodate the services of the recycling center, but if the city implemented curbside recycling, those costs would increase to $10 a month, Maxwell said.
For 2019, city budgeted $506,723 for recycling fee collections and projected $664,299 in expenses for the program, which officials expect will divert about 4,000 tons of material from the landfill each year, city officials said.
There’s no cost estimates for the construction yet and there won’t be until the initial engineering work is completed, said Cindy DeWitt, director of sanitation.
The finished building will include offices and a storage room for tools and other equipment, DeWitt said.
The city’s recycling center is a station to collect the recyclable items the city then sells or donates to a handful of recycling vendors, DeWitt said.
All the recyclable items that come into the center are recycled, DeWitt said.
“The only items taken to the landfill are the trash items, like the organ that was deposited one night, or contaminated items, such as paint soaked newspaper, that cannot be recycled,” DeWitt said.
DeWitt was referring to a musical organ, not a biological organ.
“All commodities recycled saves landfill space, which in turn extends the life of the landfill,” she said.
Anything that can’t be recycled is sent to the Galveston County Landfill, 3935 Ave. A in Santa Fe.
