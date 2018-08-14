HITCHCOCK
The hunt for a new Hitchcock police chief is on.
Hitchcock Mayor Dorothy Childress announced at a special commissioner’s meeting Monday the city would begin advertising in the The Daily News, online and in municipal databases for a new police chief to replace former Police Chief John Hamm, who on Aug. 2 was fired in a contentious 3-2 vote at the commissioner’s regular meeting for reasons Childress has yet to talk about publicly.
Commissioners didn’t discuss a specific timeline Monday for finding a replacement, but Childress told The Daily News she estimates the search will take at least a month.
Hitchcock Police Sgt. Michael Allen will serve as the interim police chief while the city looks for someone new — a move that also was officially decided at the special meeting on Monday. Allen’s salary would be set at $30 an hour, Childress said.
“I read back on how they did it in the past,” Childress said, referring to how she decided what Allen’s pay rate would be. “In the past, when we had chiefs that were replaced, we paid them at a rate between the actual chief and captain, the next highest rank.”
Childress already has been approached by a couple of people about the job, she said. Allen is welcome to apply for the position, she said. When the city decides to close the application period and begin interviewing candidates, the hiring would most likely be turned over to a committee of law enforcement and local officials, Childress said.
“It sounds like a very good way to do it to me,” she said.
Monday’s special meeting, which seven people attended, was significantly less combative than the meeting when commissioners voted to fire Hamm, Commissioner Mark Cook said. In that meeting, a pro-Hamm, standing-room-only crowd demanded Childress’ resignation, chanting “Get her out” while Commissioner Monica Cantrell called for residents to mount a recall campaign against the mayor.
“It was calm,” Cook said, going on to note the city is “in an uproar” about Hamm’s sudden termination. “I didn’t think we needed to get rid of the good chief we had — nobody did. I was all for Chief Hamm and to this day I still say we should have him as chief.”
Cook, along with Cantrell, voted against firing Hamm while commissioners Fard Abdullah and Randy Stricklind joined Childress in voting for his ouster. Childress hasn’t revealed the reasons behind her move to fire Hamm, only telling the chanting audience on Aug. 2 she doesn’t discuss personnel matters.
Childress didn’t reveal her reasons in an interview on Tuesday. But Cook was surprised by the move, and said Childress has said she can’t work with Hamm.
