The Port of Galveston’s governing board Tuesday approved a contract worth more than $799,000 to create a master plan for the public docks.
The Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, in a 6-0 vote agreed to hire Miami-based Bermillo Ajamil & Partners, who will help create a vision forward for the port, officials said.
“Our master plans don’t sit on a shelf,” said Luis Ajamil, president and CEO of the company. “We create actionable items based on market and financial research. And we also listen to you, the stakeholders and the community.”
Port officials have talked about a master plan and a long-term vision for the port since at least before then-Port Director Michael Mierzwa announced his retirement in 2016.
The master plan would combine with a port facilities study and assess market financial trends, community opinion and help develop an idea of what goals and industries officials should work toward in the future, Ajamil said.
Company officials would turn first to the cruise portion of the port because the public docks are in a hurry to develop a third cruise terminal, Ajamil said.
“Trends show that cruise is going to grow no matter what,” Ajamil said. “The question is where it’s going to go. Industry projections show cruise growth is going to triple in North America over the next few years. It’s about to take another major step forward.”
The port needs to think beyond just the third cruise terminal, Ajamil said.
The port depends heavily on revenues from cruise ships. Port officials anticipate about 55 percent of revenue budgeted for 2018 will be cruise related.
Port officials are projecting operating revenues of about $37.4 million in 2018 against operating expenditures of $37.2 million, according to documents.
Galveston’s port is the fourth-busiest U.S. cruise port. It’s a landlord port that generates much of its income from lease agreements with maritime tenants and fees related to ship calls.
The master plan is different from the strategic plan, which was recently completed by John Manlove of John Manlove Marketing & Communications, said Ted O’Rourke, chairman of the wharves board.
“That was more about our branding,” O’Rourke said. “This goes beyond that. They have real insight into what this will look like in 2025.”
Bermillo Ajamil & Partners has worked with three of the biggest cruise ports in the world, such as the Port of Miami, Ajamil said.
“We specialize in port master plans and we are currently worked on every continent but Antarctica,” Ajamil said. “We have a good understanding.”
The group also has worked with Port Canaveral, Fla., which is where it first met new Galveston Port Director Rodger Rees, Ajamil said.
