GALVESTON
A parade meant to promote shops and businesses on Postoffice Street downtown is reviving complaints about street closures and how they affect island residents.
The Postoffice District, a committee of the Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership, has organized its first Pink Flamingo Fest on Saturday as a way to encourage people to visit businesses on Postoffice Street.
It’s meant to be a small, locally focused event, said Trey Click, executive director of the partnership.
“The Strand gets a lot of attention,” Click said. “We were kind of thinking what can we do to get some attention on us.”
The golf cart parade accompanying the event will be short, less than an hour, Click said.
But the four-block parade loop is causing concern among some area residents about access to their building during the parade.
This particular event is small, but residents don’t want it to set an example for other events that might block access to residential buildings, said Wayne Holt, president of the Home Owners Association of Eibands Luxury Condominiums, 2204 Postoffice St.
“I’m not going to accept the proposition that because the city has the right to events in a public place, they have the right to bottle up residents,” Holt said.
The entrance to the Eibands residential parking lot is on Church Street. The parade’s temporary street closure could be an inconvenience for residents trying to leave or enter the lot during that time, Holt said.
The parade organizers plan to post an attendant at the gate during the parade to ensure residents can easily leave and enter, Click said.
This event is small, but taps into a conversation that Galveston City Council members are having about how to handle events, said District 3 Councilman David Collins, who represents downtown.
Street closures might be inconvenient, but events often are beneficial to downtown businesses by bringing increased awareness to downtown, Collins said.
“Frequently, people don’t want events, don’t want street closures but they’re OK with booming business,” Collins said. “Sometimes, these things go hand in hand.”
Street closures for festivals became a topic of conversation earlier this year, when some downtown business owners raised concerns that blocking off the downtown area for Mardi Gras, the island’s popular pre-Lenten festival, would block customers’ access to businesses.
There will be temporary closures along the parade route, but closures are rolling and shouldn’t last more than an hour, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“The organizers followed the process in applying for a temporary use of the right of way for their event and the brief closures are to ensure people’s safety,” Barnett said.
Information about the temporary street closures was posted to the city’s website mid-May, Barnett said.
