The city council approved sale of the last $37 million in general obligation bonds from the slate of projects voters approved in 2017.
Voters approved $62 million in street, drainage and other areas in May 2017, a bond package that has led to repaving of 33rd Street, replacement of pavers on The Strand and the ongoing project to reconstruct 45th Street from Broadway to Seawall Boulevard, according to project documents.
Next on the list is a major project to improve drainage on 18th Street and work on 26th Street from Broadway to Church Street, according to the plan documents.
The city has spent or has under contract $18 million of the $25 million it spent in 2017 immediately following the voters’ approval, Finance Director Mike Loftin said.
UP, UP AND AWAY
The Galveston City Council approved an application for money to develop an airport master plan at Scholes International Airport.
The city already has gotten about $6 million in grants since 2015 for various projects, including reconstructing parts of the runway, but the next phase of the airport’s long-term improvement plan will require more money, according to the project documents.
The grant would add $635,000 to that money, with a contribution of $63,500 required by the city, according to project documents.
The city owns and operates the airport, but the airport sustains itself on its own revenues.
A NEW CHAPTER
The city council confirmed Charles Olsen as the interim fire chief while the city performs a formal search.
Olsen, who was the assistant chief, will temporarily fill the shoes of Chief Mike Wisko, who announced last month he would leave the city after 31 years to take a job as the emergency management coordinator in Hutto.
Olsen has been with the city almost 30 years, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.