The annual World Oceans Day Festival is planned for Saturday at Stewart Beach.
“It’ll be a great day to come out and celebrate the ocean,” said Karla Klay, executive director of Artist Boat, an organizer of the event. “It’s for all ages, and it’s an easy way to support the ocean.”
Established by the United Nations General Assembly and commemorated worldwide, World Oceans Day is celebrated on different days in different places. In Galveston this year, it’s Saturday.
The worldwide theme for 2019 is “Together We Can Make a Difference: Plastic Pollution Prevention.”
Although the oceans provide half the oxygen on Earth, absorbing 30 percent of all carbon dioxide people produce, feeding billions of people worldwide and providing enjoyment and inspiration, human use of plastics has become a major problem for oceans over the past century, and the problem’s getting worse, observers say.
Each year, an estimated 18 billion pounds of plastic waste enters the world’s oceans from coastal regions, according to the National Geographic Society. That translates to five grocery bags of plastic trash piled up on every foot of coastline on the planet, including on Galveston Island.
Raising awareness about how people can help curb the plastics problem is one goal of World Oceans Day.
“That means not accepting plastic bags at grocery stores and not drinking from plastic unless it’s a permanent, reusable container,” Klay said. “It also means getting involved in controlling the proliferation of plastic for all uses.
“We should demand a cradle-to-grave stream for plastics from our government, to be sure there’s a plan to reuse and recycle all plastics,” Klay said. “Right now, we cart off all our recyclables to the recycling center, but we really don’t know where it’s going.”
On Saturday, beyond considering how people can keep plastic out of the ocean, Galveston’s World Oceans Day will be a chance to gather seaside at Stewart Beach, beneath a giant tent, with ocean-themed activities for all ages going on all day.
“We have a recreational paddling pool where anyone can get the chance to see what it’s like to paddle a kayak, we have live music, including hand drummers and a ukulele player, yoga on the beach, exhibitors with animals, art projects like painting trash barrels and tiles for a big mural, and even a sustainable seafood lunch,” Klay said.
An ocean debris art contest is accepting entries until 5 p.m. Friday.
Lunch, prepared by Lighthouse Charity with fish provided by Katie’s Seafood, will be snapper sandwiches and blackfin tuna tacos with a drink served in a heavy-duty tumbler to keep and reuse.
Visit www.artistboat.org to pre-purchase a lunch ticket and to learn more.
The event is free, but daily parking fees at Stewart Beach will still be enforced.
