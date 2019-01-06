GALVESTON
Almost two months after a divisive decision to boot conservation organization Artist Boat from the Avenue O property it was leasing, the nonprofit hasn’t moved and hasn’t publicly announced plans to do so.
In a controversial move in November, the Galveston City Council voted not to grant property owner Clay Conrad a zoning overlay required to allow the eco-art and nature nonprofit to continue operating in the residential area. The city council decision came after complaints from some Artist Boat neighbors, who said the nonprofit didn’t belong in a residential neighborhood.
But Artist Boat remains at its Avenue O site, Executive Director Karla Klay said.
“We have a lot of internal processes to figure out our next step,” Klay said.
In October, the city council voted to revoke a permit Artist Boat had operated under by Dec. 31, but the city hasn’t demanded the nonprofit leave the property, Conrad’s attorney, Marc Hill, said.
The permit was awarded in 2002 to a previous owner.
“We don’t have a letter from the city saying this is what we want you to do,” Hill said.
Hill isn’t aware of any plans by Artist Boat to move to a new location in the immediate future, he said.
“I’m not aware of an extension,” Hill said. “I’m not aware of an effort to leave. I’m not aware of the city telling them to leave.”
The choice forcing the nonprofit’s move came after neighbors complained about kayak storage on the property and their worries that allowing nonresidential uses in the neighborhood would set a precedent.
The significant opposition triggered a rare six-vote supermajority requirement to approve the zoning overlay. District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly and Mayor Jim Yarbrough voted against the special zoning district.
Yarbrough said Friday he wasn’t aware of any extension given to the Dec. 31 deadline.
After the November decision, he said he was willing to award Artist Boat an extension, if it needed one.
“We’re going to reach out to Clay and see what the status of things are,” Yarbrough said.
He and city officials don’t plan to boot the nonprofit out without discussion, he said.
“If we feel like we need to give them an extension, we will do that at our Jan. 24 meeting,” Yarbrough said.
The matter of an extension is between the city and the property owner, Klay said.
“We have not been told by our landlord to vacate the property,” Klay said.
The dispute won’t stop any of Artist Boat’s scheduled activities, Klay said.
