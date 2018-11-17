GALVESTON
Technology has brought some of the biggest changes for the hotel industry over the past 25 years, said Paul Schultz, vice president of hospitality for Landry’s Inc. Hotel Division.
Those shifting trends have required adaptation for Schultz and led to efforts that won him the 2018 Tall in Texas Award, an honor from the Texas Travel Industry Association.
The association, during the Sept. 26 Texas Travel Summit in Galveston, recognized Schultz for his commitment to service, leadership and mentoring in the travel and tourism industry.
Schultz oversees multiple properties across the Landry’s organization, and at all of them, new technology has drastically improved efficiency, he said.
New software systems allow the hotels to sync their functions and create enhanced communication between departments, he said.
“We can really now manage in a very effective way and get reports to see if there is a reoccurring problem,” Schultz said.
While this frees up staff time to focus on people, the technology also has changed the way staff interacts with guests, he said.
At many of the hotels he oversees, guests can complete almost every transaction from their smart phones, he said.
“A guest can now book their room, check into their room, use their smart phone as their key,” Schultz said. “They don’t have to even go to the front desk anymore.”
This presents a challenge to hotel staff who want to create a personal experience for guests, Schultz said.
As a result, Schultz has invested more time in training his staff, he said.
But that can present another challenge. More and more, Schultz finds it difficult to find people with the social and communication skills needed in the hospitality industry, he said.
“That’s probably our biggest challenge is finding the attitude, the soft skills,” Schultz said.
As a result, he’s begun advertising hotel and hospitality work to students as a viable career path much more than in previous years, he said.
“We want the students and the parents and the administrators at the school districts to know that hospitality, especially in Galveston, is a great opportunity,” Schultz said. “You can go anywhere in the world in hospitality. “
Nowadays, the hotel business is teaching employees a wide variety of skills to interact, as well, Schultz said.
All his employees are required to go through a variety of training sessions upon hire, Schultz said.
“People are so concerned today about liability and alcohol,” Schultz said.
That's a common theme among business groups coming to Landry’s hotels, Schultz said.
“Safety’s a big concern now,” Schultz said. “The companies that come in want our director of security to come in and give a briefing on security.”
That's different from when Schultz started at Landry’s in 1992 and has actually changed the way hotels design conference spaces, he said.
