GALVESTON
The island’s bus system could be facing more service cuts to avoid a $400,000 budget overrun this fiscal year, city officials said.
Island Transit’s services already have been significantly cut, but the public transit system continues to be extremely costly to operate, Assistant City Manager Rick Beverlin said.
The city hopes to reduce the potential $400,000 overrun, he said.
“If we act before the end of the fiscal year, we can probably shave that down, hopefully at least by half,” Beverlin said.
The city is proposing several cuts, including ending weekend services, which would save $155,000 annually, and increasing the price of fares, Beverlin said.
The city might also raise fixed-route rates from $1 to $2 a trip, raise rates for Dial-A-Ride from $2 to $4 and raise the fare for trolleys from $1 to $2.50, he said.
The transit system also is phasing out the evening hours of a taxi RIDES program, which allows disabled people to use vouchers for reduced taxi fares.
Eventually, the city wants to eliminate its self-operated Dial-A-Ride program, which is more expensive to run than the Harris County-operated RIDES program, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Dial-A-Ride allows those with disabilities to schedule pickups and drop-offs a day in advance.
Part of that transition is aligning operational hours of the RIDES taxi and Dial-A-Ride program, which doesn’t operate in the evening, Barnett said.
This transition could save the city about $246,000 a year, based on a 3,000-trip month, Beverlin said. RIDES costs the city an average $15.61 a trip, while the Dial-A-Ride program costs an average $23.84 per ride, he said.
The demand-response services have increased in popularity since 2010, when ridership was about 21,000 trips. In 2018, the service logged about 33,000 trips, according to city data.
At the same time, demand for fixed-route services has decreased from about 490,000 trips in 2010 to about 420,000 in 2018, according to city data.
The city’s already made significant cut backs, such as eliminating the fixed-route evening service and a shuttle to and from the Port of Galveston.
The city needs to be careful about how much it cuts its transit system, District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said.
“It’s a wonderful and priceless service for people who need it,” Cole said. “We need to be smart about where we make these cuts.”
But for cities with populations similar to Galveston’s, the service is incredibly expensive, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“There’s a reason cities of 50,000 don’t have transit systems,” Maxwell said. “We are a true anomaly.”
For 2019, Island Transit operates under a $3.3 million budget, with $660,000 coming from the general fund, Beverlin said.
But the 2019 adopted budget only plans for $245,000 in fare revenues, with the largest share of the program’s income, about $2.4 million, coming from grants, according to city budget documents.
If the city continues to pump money into its transit service, it will have to take funds from other programs, Maxwell said.
The city’s seeking public comment on those proposed changes through April 12.
The city will also hold a public meeting April 11 to gather comment.
