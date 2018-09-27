Judging from the numbers, voter interest is surging in Galveston County and in Texas.
The number of registered voters in the county has grown by 16,002 people since March 6, 2018, the day of Texas’ primary elections.
As of Wednesday, there were 210,566 registered voters in Galveston County, according to the Galveston County Voter Registrar’s Office. In March, there were 194,564 voters registered, marking an 8.2 percent increase in about seven months.
The number of registered voters in the county also has grown significantly since the day Donald Trump was elected president.
On Nov. 8, 2016, there were just 158,284 registered voters in the county. The registered voter base has increased 33 percent over the past two years.
The numbers seem to indicate that a large portion of the county’s voting age population is now registered to vote. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were 238,826 people of voting age population in the county in 2017. That would mean about 88 percent of the county’s voting age population is registered to vote.
Galveston County is not alone in seeing a surge in voter registrations. The state’s voter rolls have grown to 15.6 million people, according to Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos.
Statewide, the number of registered voters has increased by 400,000 since March.
There is still time for register to vote in the November election, which will include elections for a number of statewide offices, as well as local elections in League City, Santa Fe and other parts of the county.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9. Voter registration applications are available at the Secretary of State’s website.
A LEGISLATIVE TOUR
A group of elected officials is planning to tour the Galveston area this weekend as part of a pre-legislative session effort to organize and plan for keeping coastal issues on lawmakers’ minds next year.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will hold their Galveston Coastal Tour from Thursday through Sunday.
The tour schedule includes planned stops at Texas A&M University at Galveston, Texas City’s BP refinery, the Port of Galveston and the University of Texas Medical Branch. Participants in the tour also will have dinner at The Bryan Museum in Galveston and attend Wynonna Judd‘s concert at The Grand 1894 Opera House.
Announced attendees on the tour include state Sens. Larry Taylor and Brandon Creighton, along with state Reps. Greg Bonnen, Todd Hunter, Dennis Paul and Ed Thompson.
NOTEBOOK
If you haven’t been paying attention to national news, two potentially big things are supposed to happen in Washington, D.C. today: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the allegations made against him by Christine Blasey Ford and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, three days after he reportedly offered to resign, will meet with President Donald Trump. ... The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday voted on a measure to place sanctions against terrorists who use civilians as human shields. The bill was written by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. The bill will now advance to the U.S. Senate. ... Early voting in the mid-terms begins Oct. 22. Election Day is Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.