Midshipman Jacob Badough, center, and second mate Keith Scott pull the TS Kennedy’s offshore bowline around mooring bollards as Tim Hamner, a marine engineering student, watches Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Texas A&M University at Galveston. The school’s Maritime Academy cadets and students will set sail Memorial Day weekend for the summer sea term aboard the training ship.
The Training Ship Kennedy sailed back into the Galveston Ship Channel on Thursday morning, pulling into Pelican Island to make ready another summer at sea training Texas A&M University at Galveston cadets.
