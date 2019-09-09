BOLIVAR PENINSULA
The day has finally come.
The state this month will close Rollover Pass, the Texas General Land Office announced Monday.
Ten years after state lawmakers appropriated $5.85 million to close the man-made channel between the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, the state has awarded a contract to a Texas City company to fill in the pass and build a park on top of it.
Brizo Construction later this month will begin fencing around the pass, according to the land office.
Rollover Pass is on the east end of Bolivar Peninsula, about 8 miles from unincorporated community of High Island. Rollover Pass is a well-known and popular fishing destination for people looking to catch fish migrating between the Gulf of Mexico and Galveston Bay.
Construction at the pass is expected to take eight months to complete, according to the land office.
The announcement isn’t a surprise, Galveston County Commissioner Darrell Apffel said Monday.
“We knew the time was coming, it was just a matter of when,” Apffel said. “There’s some who wanted to see it closed, and some who wanted to see it left open, but it’s the cards we were dealt with.”
The land office put out bids for the project in 2018, but negotiations over price delayed the start of work for a year.
The state will pay Brizo $7.4 million for the construction work, according to a contract the land office released Tuesday.
Most of the money for the closure was appropriated in 2009, after the land office determined it would be cheaper to close the pass than continually rebuild beaches around it that were being constantly eroded.
The land office and county plan to build a park and fishing pier on top of the filled-in waterway. A concept drawing of the planned park includes plans for a walking trail, restrooms, showers, a bird-watching tower, bait shop and and fish-cleaning station, as well as a T-head pier and parking lots.
Rollover Pass’ name came from its one-time use as a smuggling corridor for people trying to move ill-gotten goods around customs officials in the Galveston area.
Everyone from pirates to bootleggers used the narrow area of Bolivar Peninsula to roll barrels of goods from ships in the Gulf to other ships waiting in Galveston Bay, according to often unsourced tales.
In 1955, the Texas Game and Fish Commission cut the manmade pass into in the peninsula, ostensibly to improve water quality and salinity in the bay and improve fishing conditions.
In the 64 years since, the spot has become once of the most popular fishing destinations in Galveston County. But the state’s theories about the benefits of the pass didn’t pan out.
In addition to causing erosion on the Gulf-side beaches, the opening also increases silt build-up in the waterway, which threatens the state Highway 87 bridge that runs over it and contributes to flooding that cuts off the peninsula during high tides and storm surges, the land office said.
Closing the pass will also return estuaries near it to their natural state, and help fish and oyster habitats, according to the land office.
The closure has not been without its opponents.
After the land office and the county moved forward with using eminent domain to acquire the private land on either side of the pass, two Bolivar Peninsula groups sued in attempt to block the closure.
The lawsuits failed, but one of the groups, the Gilchrist Community Association, has continued to threaten legal action over the closure.
Ted Vega, the president of the association, said he was at Galveston County Justice Center with an attorney on Monday working on filing information about the association’s standing to oppose the closure.
The community association has claimed the state and county acted improperly in condemning and seizing land around the pass. The association didn’t own the land that was seized, but leased it from the Gulf Coast Rod, Reel and Gun Club.
A judge in July rejected the association’s ownership claim to the property, the last legal issue that remained over the pass closure. Vega’s attorneys on Monday filed a motion asking for a jury trial on the issue, and another appealing the judge’s decision to a higher court.
Vega still hoped to make a case to block the closure of the pass, he said.
“They know damn well that we’re litigating this in court and doing this right, and they’re going to go ahead and proceed with closing Rollover Pass,” Vega said.
Attorneys for Galveston County quickly filed a response to the request for a trial, saying the association has no legal standing to ask for one.
Cody Lee, the president of Brizo Construction, referred questions about the project to the land office.
The land office did not announce an exact date for when the pass will be closed to anglers. Karina Erickson, a spokeswoman for the land office, said the pass will be closed once the construction company puts fencing up around the construction site.
“Once fencing is up, the site is officially under construction,” Erickson said. “Fishing will no longer be allowed at this time.”
Once construction begins, the company will be in charge of securing the site, Erickson said.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset on Monday said he’d been contacted about possibly providing extra security at the site, but that no plans for a permanent detail had been worked out.
