A Friendswood man who owns a Valero convenience store in a Houston neighborhood with a reputation for violent crime should be held responsible for the shooting injuries of a store employee because he didn’t have appropriate security measures in place, according to a lawsuit filed last week.
Vicky Dias, who is a man, was working the graveyard shift at the Valero at 4203 Crosstimbers Road in Houston in 2017 when a gunman who had been hiding in the back of the store demanded Dias give him everything in the register, according to the lawsuit. But as Dias was walking to give the gunman what he asked for, the gunman shot him seven times at extremely close range, the complaint states.
As Dias attempted to escape, covered in blood and barely conscious, the gunman ran to the register, opened it, took the contents, shot a window and ran away. He was never caught and brought to justice. Meanwhile, Dias, who still has bullets lodged in his body, barely survived and will forever walk with a limp, according to the lawsuit.
All of this might have been prevented if store owner Karimali Sabjali, who lives in Friendswood, had appropriately trained store employees about security and put other security measures in place, according to the lawsuit.
Dias is asking that a jury decide how much he is owed for medical expenses and pain and suffering.
DOLLAR TREE DRAMA
A Galveston County man is suing a League City police officer for violating his Fourth Amendment rights when he arrested him on a warrant.
Terrance Joiner was working at the Dollar Tree at 100 Interstate 45 in League City in June when a customer told him about someone who had been stealing items from the store, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court earlier this month.
The store’s manager called the police and when League City Police Officer Sean King arrived, he asked Joiner to provide a witness statement. Because Joiner hadn’t seen the theft himself, he declined to give one at first, according to the lawsuit. Then King asked to see Joiner’s identification, which Joiner refused to hand over because the call wasn’t made about him, it was made about the theft, according to the lawsuit.
King left and then returned 45 minutes later and arrested Joiner for a warrant in Galveston County in 2013, the complaint states. He placed Joiner in handcuffs and when Joiner asked why King had run his information without probable cause, King told him it was the League City Police Department’s policy to look up everyone who makes a report, according to the lawsuit.
As a result of the arrest, Joiner was humiliated and lost his job, according to the complaint. He’s suing King and the League City Police Department for more than $100,000, according to the lawsuit.
LAWSUIT: SEDUCTION ENDS IN FRAUD
A Travis County man claims a Chambers County real estate agent, who was helping him buy a house in Crystal Beach, defrauded him out of $135,000 after she convinced him to send her money to help her escape an abusive marriage he now believes to be a scam, according to a lawsuit.
Stephen Smith and his wife Jennifer Smith had hired defendant Casey Blume, the Realtor, to help them find a house in Crystal Beach. Then Blume and Stephen Smith began flirting with each other via text messages, phone and emails and she led him to believe she wanted a relationship with him, Smith’s complaint states.
Blume told Smith she was in an abusive marriage and wanted to leave her husband, but couldn’t do it without a house to move into, which would require Smith to loan her $135,000, according to the lawsuit. Smith thought at the time Blume was good for the money, he contends in the complaint. Beyond the flirting, she was a Realtor and had a fiduciary duty to him, according to the lawsuit.
But when Blume received the funds from Smith, the relationship between the two faded, the complaint states.
“Plaintiff now believes that the ‘relationship’ was a sham and a means of manipulating him and giving Defendant access to Plaintiff’s resources,” the complaint states.
Smith is suing for the money he lost plus interest, attorney fees, pain and suffering, and any other relief to which he might be entitled, according to the lawsuit.
