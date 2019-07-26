LEAGUE CITY
Despite plans to increase spending on capital projects by more than $30 million during the next fiscal year, city officials are recommending a 2020 budget that includes a tax rate decrease of more than 1 cent.
City administrators are proposing a property tax rate of 55 cents per $100 of taxable value, down from 56.38 cents. Staff members chose that rate to recommend because it’s the effective tax rate, which is the rate needed to raise the same tax revenues as last year, not counting the value of new construction, City Manager John Baumgartner said.
League City projects to collect about $45.09 million in property taxes in 2019, according to budget documents. The proposed 2020 budget estimates officials will collect $49.1 million, with the increase driven by new development.
“We have a very, very heavy workload,” Baumgartner said of the city’s 2020 plans. “We’ll start by prioritizing what’s in the bond program. The community is interested, and we are too, in drainage and transportation projects and we’re trying to get those moving forward and get out to bid.”
Voters in May overwhelmingly approved $145 million in bonds, the city’s first propositions in 27 years, to pay for major flood control and road projects.
The city is slated to spend $110.85 million on 60 projects in 2020, including $12.31 million in street and traffic improvements, and $12.28 million on bond-related drainage projects, according to the proposed capital improvement plan documents.
That’s an increase of about $34 million in project funding, up from the $76.7 million the city budgeted in its 2019 capital program, according to city documents.
“In addition to the drainage and road work, investment in water upgrades will have a lot of dollars going out the door,” Baumgartner said.
In fact, city administrators are calling for $45.77 million to be spent on water improvements in 2020, including $10.23 million to design a 54-inch water line to replace the current 42-inch line alongside state Highway 3, documents show.
While the bond projects are new, officials have been planning for the city’s increased water needs and infrastructure for several years.
Only about 52 percent of League City is developed, most of it to the east of Interstate 45, officials said. Projections show that, once fully developed, the city’s population could rise above 200,000, officials said.
That could eventually mean doubling the city’s surface water capacity, officials said.
For all of the big numbers contained in the preliminary budget documents, resident criticism in the early going has been relatively muted.
Byram Lass, for instance, this week asked fellow residents about an item calling for $70,000 to add lights to the Butler oak trees along Main Street.
The council shouldn’t be spending that on tree lights when there are other needs in that area, such as better sidewalks, parking and other basic infrastructure, Lass said.
The council is still in the early stages of considering the budget and capital improvement plan, and many of the items on there now are just to start discussion, Baumgartner cautioned.
