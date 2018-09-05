DICKINSON
Dickinson police are asking for the public's help with solving a series of vehicle burglaries that happened over Labor Day weekend.
Law enforcement officers are investigating five vehicle break-ins that took place in subdivisions on the west side of Dickinson in the area of FM 517, Dickinson Police Sgt. Tim Cromie said. An unidentified bearded man is seen pulling on the door handles of two vehicles in security camera footage the department released Wednesday.
Those vehicles were locked, but several other vehicles in the area were reported burglarized, a police news release stated. Money and wallets were taken from the vehicles, Cromie said.
Police suspect the burglaries were committed by the same person who broke into several vehicles in League City on Monday and Tuesday nights, Cromie said. The League City burglaries took place in the Tuscan Lakes and MarBella neighborhoods, according to the League City Police Department.
Police asked anyone with information about the burglaries or who recognizes the man in the video to call 281-337-6341 or email jpeterson@ci.dickinson.tx.us.
— Aaron West
