Chef Mary Bass, left, and her staff, Corey Gills, center, and Feron McLemore, prepare meals to go at her commercial kitchen, La Cocina, in Galveston on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She started her dinner delivery business, Chefs on Wheels, to help keep her service industry staff working.
Kristin Bouvier prepares a sandwich at Hey Mikey’s Ice Cream, 2120 Post Office St., in Galveston on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She and her husband, Rob, who own Hey Mikey’s, are giving free lunches to students at their island location, as well as their Texas City location at 613 Sixth St. N.
When Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough on Tuesday ordered restaurants and bars to suspend service except for food takeout and delivery, Miller’s Seawall Grill, 1824 Seawall Blvd., had just received a truckload of perishable food to be used in the coming week.
By Wednesday, the restaurant’s owners, David LeBouef and Don Clark, and general manager Sherry Smith, had donated the entire truckload of fresh meat, vegetables, fruits and bread to Galveston Island Meals on Wheels, a local nonprofit that feeds 200 seniors a freshly made hot lunch five days a week.
