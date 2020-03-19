When Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough on Tuesday ordered restaurants and bars to suspend service except for food takeout and delivery, Miller’s Seawall Grill, 1824 Seawall Blvd., had just received a truckload of perishable food to be used in the coming week.

By Wednesday, the restaurant’s owners, David LeBouef and Don Clark, and general manager Sherry Smith, had donated the entire truckload of fresh meat, vegetables, fruits and bread to Galveston Island Meals on Wheels, a local nonprofit that feeds 200 seniors a freshly made hot lunch five days a week.

Kathryn Eastburn: 409-683-5257; kathryn.eastburn@galvnews.com.

