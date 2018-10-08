GALVESTON
About a month ago, island restaurant Olympia Grill at Pier 21 started using a food delivery app and already the restaurant sees about 10 orders a day through the service, a manager there said.
“I think it’s just changed from people coming personally,” Manager Maria Domina-Canales said. “I think it’s very positive.”
Since the restaurant began using the service, Olympia Grill at Pier 21 has seen a dip in to-go orders, through which customers must go to the restaurant to pick up, and a rise in oven-to-door service, Domina-Canales said.
Olympia Grill at Pier 21, 100 21st St., uses Waitr, one of many food delivery services becoming increasingly popular in the Galveston market.
Busy island consumers increasingly are using food delivery apps such as Waitr on their smartphones, drastically changing the way they enjoy restaurant food and the way those restaurants do business.
Locally, Waitr so far is dominating the local delivery app scene after island-born billionaire Tilman Fertitta earlier this summer introduced the food delivery startup to the island.
The Waitr app lets people order from a Galveston restaurant then sends a Waitr driver to deliver the food to a house or business for a flat $5 fee.
Waitr already lists 50 local restaurants using the service.
Uber Eats lists about six locations in Galveston and Grubhub lists one.
Although app-enabled delivery might not add much in terms of profits for businesses, it’s a new model that’s part of customer expectation, Johnny Smecca, a principal in island-based Galveston Restaurant Group, said.
The company owns island locations such as Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, 628 Seawall Blvd., and Saltwater Grill, 2017 Postoffice St., among others.
“It’s obviously a business of convenience for the consumer,” Smecca said. “When we joined Waitr, it was really to kind of to keep up with the competition.”
To ignore the trends would be to risk losing marketshare, industry trackers have said.
Earlier this year, investment bank UBS released a report on the “mega-trend” of online food ordering. In the 82-page report — titled “Is the Kitchen Dead?” — the bank estimated the food delivery sales market worldwide could increase from $35 billion today to $365 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of more than 20 percent.
Third-party delivery sites have long been popular in Europe. Just Eat, founded in Denmark in 2001, now reaches 87,000 restaurants around the globe.
Because two of Galveston Restaurant Group’s restaurants already had delivery options, it wasn’t difficult to make the transition to the new platform, Smecca said.
But there are adjustments.
The new platform can take some getting used to, Domina-Canales said.
“People call back and say ‘hey, can we order something else,’ so we have to go back to the middleman,” Domina-Canales said. “We still have some stuff to learn about the communication.”
Ian Farias already knew about the demand in Galveston for delivery services. He launched his Galveston- and Tiki Island-specific delivery company Chef2U Delivery in 2015 and has seen a big increase since then, he said.
“A lot of people don’t want to go out all the time,” Farias said. “Delivery is just a no-brainer.”
Most of Farias’ clientele are in their late 20s and 40s, but the idea was actually his grandmother’s, he said.
Not everyone is happy about the new options, Smecca said.
“I can’t say that all my staff was happy about it,” Smecca said. “In some cases, it’s a direct competition with the employee who was a delivery driver.”
Galveston Restaurant Group, however, hasn’t had to make any staff cuts because of the rise of food delivery apps, he said.
Eric Chhoeu, manager at Shipley’s Do-Nuts, 5401 Broadway, agreed the service didn’t increase profit margins by much, but he does think Waitr reaches new customers, he said.
“That’s a way to get our product out there to the people who don’t want to drive,” Chhoeu said. “We’re signed up for a six-month trial.”
Most people use the service to order kolaches or glazed doughnuts in the morning, he said.
Farias isn’t surprised by bigger delivery companies branching into markets like Galveston, he said.
“I knew it would happen eventually,” Farias said. “Now, it’s everywhere. It’s the smaller markets that are really getting swallowed.”
