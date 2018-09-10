FM 646 guardrail

The Texas Department of Transportation has moved a troublesome guardrail along FM 646 after motorists kept crashing into it.

LEAGUE CITY

The Texas Department of Transportation has moved a guardrail in League City that motorists had repeatedly crashed into, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Department officials spent about $6,250 to move a guardrail along FM 646 near the state Highway 3 intersection that the state restored 12 times in the past three years, said Danny Perez, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation.

State officials spent about $12,000 repairing the damaged guardrail before deciding to move it, officials said.

“The new guardrail provides elements to improve visibility for nighttime drivers while giving all drivers some added space in case they were to veer off the road,” Perez said.

Crews already have completed most of the work on the move, but will finish the rest over the next few days, Perez said.

