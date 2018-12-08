Members of the League City Rotary Club braved chilly temperatures for a noble cause by leaping into the frigid waters of a swimming pool at the South Shore Harbour Resort in League City on Saturday.
Almost 20 intrepid plungers participated in the annual Polar Bear Plunge for Polio to raise money for Rotary International’s Polio Plus Campaign as well as the group’s local service projects.
— Stuart Villanueva
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.