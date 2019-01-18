A day after announcing all burn-injury research on human subjects had been halted at the University of Texas Medical Branch and Shriners Hospitals for Children, Dr. David L. Callender thanked whistleblowers whose reports of suspected treatment irregularities prompted the apparently unprecedented action.
“Three people came forward anonymously over the course of several days,” Callender, medical branch president, told a large crowd of faculty, staff and students gathered at Levin Hall for a noon Friday town hall meeting.
“I want to say thank you to the people that came forward and informed us that things were not quite right,” he said. “If the process is not right, we need to be able to pull the cord and stop the train.”
Callender on Thursday sent an internal correspondence announcing the suspension of all burn-injury studies on human subjects at the medical branch campus and the nearby Shriners hospital. The medical branch in April suspended three burn studies at Shriners, acting on allegations that rules governing human research had been violated.
The medical branch’s Institutional Review Board, whose purpose is to protect patients involved in clinical research studies, had acted immediately to suspend research activities associated with those three research protocols, according to the letter. The medical branch subsequently launched a comprehensive investigation of burn research on its own campus and at Shriners, according to the letter.
The results of that investigation have not been made public.
Medical branch officials declined Thursday to discuss personnel involved in the research in question, specifics about the allegations or the scope of the investigation, and Callender did not elaborate at the town hall meeting.
Asked by an audience member whether the suspension of human burn research would affect the medical branch’s overall research, Callender said he wouldn’t know until the full review of the alleged breaches was conducted.
“It’s a complex situation,” Callender said. “The biggest thing I see with our faculty engaged in delivering research at Shriners is how do we do a better job of coordinating, particularly with oversight.”
If major lessons are learned through the suspension of activity and the resulting review, Callender will share that knowledge with the medical center community, he said. He urged employees confronted with irregular activities to report them. The medical branch provides an anonymous compliance hotline for that purpose.
All research on burn-injured patients would remain suspended until a formal review was complete, Callender said in Thursday’s letter. He also said the medical center had hired a specialized consulting firm to look at identified areas of concern and to help develop a corrective action plan to ensure that future research involving Shriners and the medical branch consistently meet or exceed all applicable standards.
The medical branch, as required, has notified federal agencies involved in oversight of human subject research and is working to schedule additional discussions with those agencies, Callender said in his letter.
Asked by an audience member whether the federal government shutdown was affecting workings at the medical branch, he said that reaching federal agencies, including at least one involved in the review of burn-injury research activities, had been difficult with some offices not answering their phones.
Shriners Hospitals for Children, a charitable organization that operates independently but has an affiliate agreement for medical branch physicians to conduct research and participate in patient care at its island hospital, issued a statement Thursday saying it had received notice of the medical center’s internal review, had cooperated fully and remained committed to the patients entrusted to Shriners’ care.
