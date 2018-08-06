SANTA FE
A Texas Senate committee formed to study ways to prevent deadly violence, like the May school shooting in Santa Fe, on Monday laid out recommendations for state lawmakers to consider, including boosting mental health resources and increasing funding for a program to arm school staff members.
But the committee avoided taking a stance on measures aimed at limiting access to guns by people deemed to pose a risk.
The Senate Select Committee on Violence in Schools — led by Sen. Larry Taylor, a Friendswood Republican — met four times after the shooting in Santa Fe, which killed 10 students and wounded more than a dozen others. The committee submitted its report Monday for policy recommendations for lawmakers to consider when the next legislative session begins in January.
The committee took expert testimony on different topics, including school infrastructure, mental health, the school marshal program and a controversial “red flag” proposal, which is a law to allow local officials to take guns from people deemed a risk to themselves or others.
“As we have learned and seen, school security is a tremendously complex, multifaceted issue,” Taylor said.
“Protecting Texas kids will take complete cooperation and commitment from the state, local districts, parents, teachers and the community. The truth is that we are living in a new era and what we’ve done in the past is no longer enough.”
Santa Fe residents interviewed Monday hadn’t seen the report, but said they generally supported increasing student access to mental health care and efforts to harden the schools.
Doug Wampler is a member of the committee Santa Fe school officials formed to recommend security measures and has been studying different policies. He has been impressed by how well the group has worked together to support policies such as putting metal detectors in schools, he said.
But he also wanted to see more emphasis in schools on teaching students “respect for life” and building community, he said. Schools were “losing their morality” and classes such as religions of the world should be available to students, he said.
“A lot of this goes deeper than what the government can regulate or mandate,” Wampler said.
As state senators developed their recommendations this summer, the Santa Fe school board moved forward on different recommendations. In July, the school district approved a plan to install metal detectors, which the committee had recommended.
The district also will add four counselors to the staff at the high school.
Four counselors and one licensed school psychologist were assigned to Santa Fe High School during the 2017-18 year, Assistant Superintendent Patti Hanssard said Monday.
Two counselors and one school psychologist worked at Santa Fe Junior High School, two counselors and one psychologist at Kubacak Elementary School and two counselors and one psychologist at R.J. Wollam Elementary School, she said
Campuses will be staffed as they were last year with the addition of four additional trauma counselors at the high school focusing on mental health support, Hanssard said.
When the session starts in January, lawmakers could explore increasing state funding for the school marshal’s program, as recommended in the report released Monday. The marshal program allows some school staffers to carry guns. The recommendation is to provide more funding for training of the staff members who carry weapons, the report said.
The committee recommended considering methods to get more counselors and school psychologists in schools, and to expand mental health training to other staff, the report said.
The committee did not recommend implementation of a “red flag” law. Instead, members proposed clarifying legislation on whether people convicted of domestic violence can own firearms to begin with and on returning guns to people who have been detained but declared not to be a risk to themselves or others.
