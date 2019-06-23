GALVESTON
An investigation continued Sunday into the death of a 1-year-old boy left in a parked car for about five hours in a restaurant parking lot.
“As of this time, no charges have been filed against any member of this family,” said Sgt. Xavier Hancock, Galveston Police Department spokesman. “The investigation, however, is still fluid and other persons need to be located and interviewed.”
The boy’s father arrived at work at Los Lazos restaurant, 6316 Stewart Road, at about 11 a.m. Saturday and returned to a black Chevrolet Tahoe about 4 p.m., according to police.
The child was unresponsive in the vehicle when the man found him, Hancock said.
In keeping with a longstanding policy, The Daily News withheld the father’s name because he had not been charged with a criminal offense.
Emergency personnel attempted to revive the child and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch’s John Sealy Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
The child was not secure in a car seat when his father found him, Hancock said.
The temperature in Galveston reached a high of 92 degrees Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with a heat index of well over 100 degrees.
Child deaths in hot cars occur on average 37 times each year in the United States, according to the child safety organization Kids and Cars.
In Texas in 2017, four children died in closed, hot cars.
Eighty-seven percent of children who die of vehicular heatstroke are 3 years old or younger, according to Kids and Cars.
July is statistically the month with the highest incidence of childhood death by vehicular heatstroke.
Anyone who sees a child left in a closed car should immediately seek help from law enforcement, inform the business where the car is parked or render aid, authorities said.
Texas, like many other states, has a Good Samaritan law that protects residents if they intervene, reasonably, in an emergency of life-threatening situations, according to the organization Safe Kids Worldwide.
