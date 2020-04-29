Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation to continue its mission in recruitment, screening and training residents to work on behalf of neglected children in the community.
The group is a volunteer organization that trains community members to provide guardian services to the family court in Galveston County that oversees child protection cases for abused and neglected children who are removed from their homes and placed in the temporary custody of the states’ child welfare system.
