LA MARQUE
A La Marque woman was among more than 40 people federal authorities charged in connection to a network of clinics and pharmacies accused of overprescribing opioid drugs, officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Jasmine Maynes, 30, of La Marque, was charged with one count of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute and dispense controlled substances, said Angela Dodge, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Maynes is accused of acting as a crew leader and filling illegal opioid prescriptions at pharmacies around the region, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Maynes is accused of being part of a larger group that distributed and dispensed opioids through a pharmacy in southeast Houston, officials said.
Federal prosecutors brought charges against Maynes as part of an operation in which they executed 36 search warrants, including on 15 pharmacies and six clinics in the region, Dodge said.
Prosecutors charged a total of 41 people in nine different indictments, Dodge said.
Drug overdose deaths from opioids in the United States have been on a dramatic rise since 1999. Opioids were involved in more than 47,600 overdose deaths in 2017 alone, about 67.8 percent of the country’s total 70,237 overdose deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.