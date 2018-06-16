GALVESTON
John Paul Listowski will represent District 5 on the Galveston City Council after defeating Carol Hollaway in a runoff election Saturday.
Listowski received 466 votes compared to the 387 votes Hollaway received, according to complete but unofficial election results. Listowski will replace Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon, who represented District 5 for six years and left office because of term limits.
Listowski owns HomeLife Builders in Galveston and works in construction and real estate. He has served on various boards, including the planning commission, since 2005.
“Thank you for all your support — it is an honor to represent District Five,” Listowski wrote on social media. “I can’t wait to go to work for the residents, business owners and visitors to our island.”
Hollaway, a retired economist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has served on the city’s planning commission for three years.
“I just want you to know what a joyous and exhilarating experience running for city council has been,” Hollaway wrote in a Facebook post before Election Day.
“Yes, it’s hot and tiring and long, but the beauty of block walking is the human connection. I am forever grateful for this experience. Thank you, residents of District 5, for opening your doors to me.”
Listowski campaigned on public safety, infrastructure and economic development.
The city had $250 million in infrastructure projects to complete over the next 10 years and Listowski wanted to use his construction and real estate background to help in the planning for those issues, he said.
Through economic development, the city needed to find a balance between the tourist industry and the residents who live here, he said.
Economic development incentives were a tool to help with that development, but during a good economy such as the city is experiencing now, the incentives might not be needed, he said.
In District 5, the city was looking at lighting plans and places where new street lights might be necessary, he said. He wanted to see those go into the places where they are needed, he said.
He also saw opportunities to look at plans to mitigate traffic in the district, particularly along 61st Street, he said.
