SANTA FE
The Santa Fe City Council on Thursday named Philip Meadows the city's new permanent police chief.
Meadows had been the city's interim police chief since former chief Jeff Powell resigned in August.
The Santa Fe City Council voted unanimously to name Meadows the new chief.
A former deputy for the Galveston County and Dallas County sheriff's departments, Meadows has worked in Santa Fe since 1998.
He had been a captain in the department since 2013.
Santa Fe City Manager Joe Dickson lauded Meadows for his leadership during Hurricane Harvey and the May 18 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School
"I have observed the respect the SFPD officers have for Mr. Meadows," Dickson wrote in his nomination to the city council.
Dickson did not respond to a question Friday about how much Meadows would be paid as police chief.
Powell retired in late August at Dickson's request. Powell was hired in 2016. He fell out of favor with city management after Hurricane Harvey, which flooded parts of Santa Fe in August 2018.
In a written performance review released by the city, Dickson wrote Powell had taken a "back seat" during storm response and delegated too much responsibility to other members of his command staff.
Along with being named chief, Meadows also will be the city's director of public safety.
— John Wayne Ferguson
