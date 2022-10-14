The Galveston Citizens Police Academy Alumni is holding a shoe drive through the end of November, with proceeds going to the Galveston Police Department. Those who can are asked to donate their gently worn, used or new shoes at local drop-off sites.
The Galveston Citizens Police Academy Alumni is a nonprofit that supports the department through volunteer service by fundraising for equipment not included in the department’s budget and to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the public.
The organization is hoping to collect 100 bags of shoes, with 25 pairs of shoes in each bag, totaling 2,500 shoes. The fundraiser is in partnership with Soles4Souls microenterprise program, which sorts and distributes shoes to nonprofit organizations in developing countries for an average of $1 a pair.
Two island drop-off sites are: from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Galveston Police Department, 601 54th St.; and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Tuesdays through Thursdays; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at The Naked Mermaid, 2113 Post Office St.
The organization also is hosting a Community Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at St. John's Lutheran Church Annex, Avenue L and 39th Street. The sale will feature dressers, desks, lamps, household items, CDs, and more. Shoes also will be collected at the sale for the fundraiser.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
